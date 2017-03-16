Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, March 16 2017 @ 08:20 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, March 16 2017 @ 08:20 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen County to Host Emerald Ash Borer Seminar

    Share

Hackensack, NJ – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco today announced that the county will be hosting an Emerald Ash Borer Seminar on Friday, March 17th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the James A. McFaul Environmental Center which is located at 150 Crescent Avenue in Wyckoff, N.J.  Speakers will include Pam Zipse, Outreach Coordinator at Rutgers Urban Forestry, and Paul Kurtz, Entomologist at the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.

The emerald ash borer has been killing ash trees across North America since first being discovered near Detroit, Michigan in 2002 and has caused billions of dollars in damages. The insects – which are native to China, Eastern Russia, Japan and Korea – were discovered in New Jersey in 2014.  Over the next few years, 99 percent of ash trees in New Jersey will die due to emerald ash borer infestations.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Bergen County to Host Emerald Ash Borer Seminar
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost