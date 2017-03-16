Bergen County to Host Emerald Ash Borer Seminar by

Hackensack, NJ – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco today announced that the county will be hosting an Emerald Ash Borer Seminar on Friday, March 17th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the James A. McFaul Environmental Center which is located at 150 Crescent Avenue in Wyckoff, N.J. Speakers will include Pam Zipse, Outreach Coordinator at Rutgers Urban Forestry, and Paul Kurtz, Entomologist at the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.

The emerald ash borer has been killing ash trees across North America since first being discovered near Detroit, Michigan in 2002 and has caused billions of dollars in damages. The insects – which are native to China, Eastern Russia, Japan and Korea – were discovered in New Jersey in 2014. Over the next few years, 99 percent of ash trees in New Jersey will die due to emerald ash borer infestations.

