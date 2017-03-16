The Elisabeth Morrow School’s Very Own Samantha Morra Is A Contributor To A New Book by

Wednesday, March 15 2017 @ 05:23 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Going Google: Powerful Tools for 21st Century Learning

(Englewood, New Jersey – March 15, 2017) Samantha Morra, Middle School Technology Integrator at The Elisabeth Morrow School, can now add “published author” to her accolades, contributing to the new book Going Google, an essential toolkit for beginning and veteran K–12 teachers looking to integrate tech into the classroom. Morra is featured as the “Google Guru” with a chapter on google extensions on how to best utilize them.

“I am thrilled to be a contributor to such an important educational tool,” says Samantha. “As the world becomes ever more connected via Google, it is absolutely necessary that educators are knowledgeable and comfortable with the powerful tools available to our youth.”

Going Google is now available for purchase and features chapters on:

Which tools help you meet 21st century skills and the new ISTE Standards for Students

The latest versions of Google Classroom, Google Drive, Google Chrome, Google Earth, YouTube, and more

5 major points to consider before using each tool

How to create quizzes, parent contract forms, student writing groups, and more

How to use technology-related activities to facilitate creativity, promote innovation, and enhance communication skills

About The Elisabeth Morrow School:

The Elisabeth Morrow School is an independent country day school serving children, age three through eighth grade, from more than 70 communities throughout New Jersey and New York. EMS provides an innovative 21st-century curriculum focusing on critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and character development. The school’s comprehensive secondary school placement process ensures graduates matriculate into premier day and boarding schools. Located on 14 wooded acres in Englewood, NJ, the EMS campus includes multiple technology and science labs, playgrounds, libraries, athletic facilities, nature trails and working gardens. Visit our website: www.elisabethmorrow.org.

Advertisement