Gift of Life Celebration

Thursday, March 16 2017 @ 08:42 AM EDT

Story and photos by Stephen Stamos,the editor of The Governor’s Newsletter

At Dinner, Gift of Life Celebrates 64 Surgeries in 2016, and 1,172 Since the Program’s Inception in 1987.

In a Celebration dinner last month, Rotary District 7490’s Gift of Life Foundation reported that it sponsored 64 cardiac surgeries over the last 12 months.

