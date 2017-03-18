Valley’s Cardiac Electrophysiology Lab Receives National Accreditation by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, March 16, 2017 — The Valley Heart and Vascular Institute’s Cardiac Electrophysiology Lab has been granted accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in Cardiac Electrophysiology. Valley is one of only nine facilities nationwide — and the only one in New Jersey — to receive this recognition.

Valley was granted accreditation in two areas:

testing and ablation

device implantation

Accreditation by IAC indicates that Valley’s Cardiac Electrophysiology Lab has undergone an intensive application and review process and is found to be in compliance with the published Standards, thus demonstrating a commitment to quality patient care in cardiac electrophysiology. Comprised of a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts, the IAC accreditation process enables both the critical operational and technical components of the applicant facility to be assessed, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.

“We are proud to have been granted accreditation by the IAC,” said Suneet Mittal, M.D., Director of Electrophysiology and Medical Director of the Snyder Center for Comprehensive Atrial Fibrillation at Valley. “IAC accreditation is a ‘seal of approval’ that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement.”

Electrophysiology is a subspecialty of cardiology that examines the conduction system and electrical stability of the heart by recording and stimulating from within the cardiac chambers.

It is one of the fastest growing areas in cardiology. Abnormal rhythms, formerly only treated by medications, can now be treated by sophisticated and highly specialized treatments, such as implantable devices and catheter ablation.

With the most sophisticated technology available in the field, Valley electrophysiologists take great pride in offering a full-range of the most effective treatments for a broad range of heart rhythm abnormalities.

At Valley's new Snyder Center for Comprehensive Atrial Fibrillation, the diagnosis, treatment and management of AFib are a team approach, involving electrophysiologists, cardiologists, sleep apnea specialists, weight-loss professionals, stress reduction specialists, and others. At the Snyder Center, the emphasis is on overall health, not simply treating AFib.

Valley's electrophysiology team is also involved in research to improve heart rhythm treatments and quality of care

For more information about Valley’s cardiac electrophysiology program or to make an appointment, please call 201-HEART DR (201-432-7837) or, in New York City, 212-HEART DR (212-432-7837). Or visit www.ValleyMedicalGroup.com and click on Heart Care under Services and Specialties.

