Stolen Vehicle/ Possession of Heroin - Paramus by

Saturday, March 18 2017 @ 07:49 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

On Friday, March 17, 2017, at 12:25pm an employee of the Bone Fish Grill in Paramus reported that her 2005 Honda Civic had just been stolen from the Bone Fish parking lot. Paramus Police broadcasted the alarm and moments later Officer Sean Nutland observed the stolen vehicle travelling south on the Garden State Parkway. Officer Nutland initiated a motor vehicle stop and arrested the operator, Nicholas Mazzola without incident.

The complainant reported that her wallet and keys were stolen from the hostess stand while she was working. While in police custody Mazzola was found in possession of her wallet, and numerous sets of keys on assorted key rings. One set of keys belonged to the Marriot hotel’s maintenance staff. Mazzola was also in possession of 13 decks of heroin stamped “Pink Panther” and 13 assorted pills he did not have a prescription for.

Nicholas Mazzola was charged with (2) counts Receiving Stolen Property and (2) counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

The defendant was released and is scheduled for a court appearance on April 7, 2017.

Robert M. Guidetti

Deputy Chief

Paramus Police Department

(201) 262-3400 ext. 1353

Advertisement