Pregnant? There’s an App for That! Download Valley’s Free Pregnancy to Parenthood App! by

Monday, March 20 2017 @ 09:59 AM EDT

The app's features include:

Week-by-week updates to track your baby’s development

Animations and videos

Trackers for appointments, contractions, feeding your baby, immunizations and more

Everything you need to know about having a baby at Valley’s Center for Childbirth

Information on Valley’s newborn and pediatric services

Information about registration and enrollment in parenting classes or programs

The app is available for iOS (Apple) and Android, and can be found in both app stores by searching Valley Childbirth.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer this wonderful new tool to help expectant moms on their journeys to parenthood,” said Sharon Tanis, Manager of Family Education at Valley. “It’s like having a pregnancy and childbirth educator in your pocket!”

The app can be an important tool for maintaining a healthy pregnancy, too. “By providing this app, we are ensuring that women have access to consistent, medically accurate information throughout their pregnancy,” said Sherry Campanelli, Manager of Patient Care Services for the Center for Childbirth’s Mother-Baby Unit.

