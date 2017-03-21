Pho Miu Vietnamese Restaurant Is A Family Affair by

Pho Miu

According to the Pho Miu menu, we started with # 13, Fish Sauce Fried Chicken Wings and # 14, Green Papaya Salad with Shrimp and Pork. This was followed by # 20 Vegetable Pho, # 52 Vietnamese Crepe and # 55 Fish/Shrimp/Meat braised in Claypot. Accompanying this, we had Vietnamese hot coffee. For dessert, we had # 91 Deep Fried Banana with Mango Ice Cream and cold Vietnamese coffee. We agreed that it was a very pleasant meal helped by the company of the Ta family to make sure that we enjoyed our wonderful and authentic meal.

Pho Miu is located at 255 Pascack Road, Washington Township, NJ 07676. Phone # 201 497 3915. Visit this family restaurant and enjoy the flavors of Vietnam close to home. They are closed on Tuesdays, but open at 11:00 AM on all other days of the week.

Oh yes .. pho is pronounced fa as in do re mi fa and not foe as most people think.

Photo: Daniel Ta and his daughter Genevieve Ta, owner of Pho Miu

