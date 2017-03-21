Pho Miu Vietnamese Restaurant Is A Family Affair
Not many people know how to pronounce Pho; more don’t even know that there is an authentic Pho restaurant near to them in Washington Township. Daniel Ta, a resident of Paramus, saw the need for an authentic Vietnamese restaurant serving fresh foods. Along with his family, he opened a restaurant in Washington Township in the strip mall, about two stores away from the theater, a couple of years ago. Pho Miu’s customer base has been slowly increasing and demands almost all of Daniel’s attention. Although closed on Tuesday, Daniel is busy getting fresh produce from the market and he spends every morning making food fresh for the day. This entrepreneur doesn’t believe in serving food from a freezer.
Sophie Stone, co-publisher of www.ParamusPost.com , Tina Apprich, Copy Editor, along with this aging reporter recently visited Pho Miu for a review of their offering to the public. Daniel introduced us to two of his daughters, one of them, Genevieve is a graduate student at Montclair University studying Public Relations. Although her father speaks English very well, she bridged the gap in his knowledge translating to their native tongue. Sophie has a Burmese Chinese background and was able to help with the origins of some of the food and their Vietnamese coffee, a very strong blend.
According to the Pho Miu menu, we started with # 13, Fish Sauce Fried Chicken Wings and # 14, Green Papaya Salad with Shrimp and Pork. This was followed by # 20 Vegetable Pho, # 52 Vietnamese Crepe and # 55 Fish/Shrimp/Meat braised in Claypot. Accompanying this, we had Vietnamese hot coffee. For dessert, we had # 91 Deep Fried Banana with Mango Ice Cream and cold Vietnamese coffee. We agreed that it was a very pleasant meal helped by the company of the Ta family to make sure that we enjoyed our wonderful and authentic meal.
Pho Miu is located at 255 Pascack Road, Washington Township, NJ 07676. Phone # 201 497 3915. Visit this family restaurant and enjoy the flavors of Vietnam close to home. They are closed on Tuesdays, but open at 11:00 AM on all other days of the week.
Oh yes .. pho is pronounced fa as in do re mi fa and not foe as most people think.
Photo: Daniel Ta and his daughter Genevieve Ta, owner of Pho Miu
