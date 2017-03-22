Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Wednesday, March 22 2017 @ 09:23 PM EDT
Wednesday, March 22 2017 @ 09:23 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Wegmans Announces Opening Dates for Stores in Hanover and Montvale, NJ

Hiring and training are ongoing at both locations and a culinary recruitment event will be held Monday, March 27, from 2 to 6 p.m.

ROCHESTER, NY – Wegmans Food Markets announced today the grand opening dates for its two locations in Northern New Jersey. Wegmans Hanover, a 113,000 square-foot supermarket, will open in Hanover’s Mack-Cali campus at the intersection of I-287 and NJ Route 10 on Sunday, July 23. The company’s Montvale store, a 108,000 square-foot supermarket, will open at West Grand Avenue and Mercedes Drive on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Hiring and training are ongoing for both stores, which will each employ approximately 500 people. Wegmans Montvale is now accepting applications for 300 part-time customer service and culinary positions across every department. Select full-time openings remain at both locations for culinary line cooks, prepared foods, and departments like meat and seafood. Applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.wegmans.com/careers.

“For 20 consecutive years, Wegmans has ranked high on FORTUNE magazine’s list of ‘The 100 Best Companies to Work For,’ recently placing second,” said Wegmans Human Resources Manager Ruth Ann Virgil. “We proudly attribute that recognition to putting our employees first, offering competitive pay and benefits, flexible scheduling for work-life balance, career growth, and college tuition assistance through our employee scholarship program.”

Wegmans will host a culinary recruitment event on Monday, March 27, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the following employment office locations:

                                Wegmans Hanover                                         Wegmans Montvale

                                6 Century Dr.                                                     50 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Suite 108

                                Parsippany, NJ 07054                                      Montvale, NJ 07645

                                973-490-2500                                                    201-391-0100

 

“Above all, we’re looking for people who are passionate about food and helping our customers enjoy great meals. Wegmans is the ideal place for a culinary career because of the stunning variety of restaurant-quality prepared foods we offer. If someone is eager to learn, our executive chefs and first-class training programs teach all the skills needed to be successful,” said Virgil.

Both stores will feature The Burger Bar by Wegmans, a family-friendly, casual restaurant counter that serves delicious burgers, fresh salads, flavorful sandwiches, specialty milkshakes, soup, and sides. In addition to the supermarkets, space will be leased to a third-party owner at each location for a wine, beer, and spirits shop.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 92-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The family-owned company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 20 consecutive years, ranking #2 in 2017.
  Wegmans Announces Opening Dates for Stores in Hanover and Montvale, NJ
