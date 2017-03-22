Wegmans Announces Opening Dates for Stores in Hanover and Montvale, NJ by

Hiring and training are ongoing at both locations and a culinary recruitment event will be held Monday, March 27, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Hiring and training are ongoing for both stores, which will each employ approximately 500 people. Wegmans Montvale is now accepting applications for 300 part-time customer service and culinary positions across every department. Select full-time openings remain at both locations for culinary line cooks, prepared foods, and departments like meat and seafood. Applicants are encouraged to apply online at www.wegmans.com/careers.

“For 20 consecutive years, Wegmans has ranked high on FORTUNE magazine’s list of ‘The 100 Best Companies to Work For,’ recently placing second,” said Wegmans Human Resources Manager Ruth Ann Virgil. “We proudly attribute that recognition to putting our employees first, offering competitive pay and benefits, flexible scheduling for work-life balance, career growth, and college tuition assistance through our employee scholarship program.”

Wegmans will host a culinary recruitment event on Monday, March 27, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the following employment office locations:

Wegmans Hanover Wegmans Montvale

6 Century Dr. 50 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Suite 108

Parsippany, NJ 07054 Montvale, NJ 07645

973-490-2500 201-391-0100

“Above all, we’re looking for people who are passionate about food and helping our customers enjoy great meals. Wegmans is the ideal place for a culinary career because of the stunning variety of restaurant-quality prepared foods we offer. If someone is eager to learn, our executive chefs and first-class training programs teach all the skills needed to be successful,” said Virgil.

Both stores will feature The Burger Bar by Wegmans, a family-friendly, casual restaurant counter that serves delicious burgers, fresh salads, flavorful sandwiches, specialty milkshakes, soup, and sides. In addition to the supermarkets, space will be leased to a third-party owner at each location for a wine, beer, and spirits shop.

