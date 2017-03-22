LALIQUE PARFUMS TRUNK SHOW WITH A PERSONAL APPEARANCE BY JULIE CARRY, SENIOR BRAND MANAGER IN PARIS, FRANCE by

Wednesday, March 22 2017 @ 08:55 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Exclusive customized engraving on crystal bottles

New York, NY (March 22, 2017)—French luxury lifestyle brand LALIQUE will host an exclusive trunk show featuring a selection of limited edition perfume bottles including the new 2018 Séduction as well as the current 2017 Bacchantes and previous designs such as the Butterfly, Aphrodite, Bouddha, Elfes, Panther and Eagle. In addition, LALIQUE Parfums will showcase a range of fragrances including their newest women’s introduction, Reve d’Infini and shared scent collection, Noir Premier.

Julie Carry, Senior Brand Manager of LALIQUE Parfums in Paris will make a personal appearance and exclusively customize any perfume bottle to your liking with purchase. Having worked with LALIQUE for over 15 years, Julie is an expert and collector of crystal perfume bottles.

NEIMAN MARCUS PARAMUS

WESTFIELD GARDEN STATE PLAZA

503 GARDEN STATE BOULEVARD

PARAMUS, NJ

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19, 2017

12:00 PM-6:00 PM

For more information, please contact Sarah Gargano at sarah@sarahgargano.com.

About LALIQUE

Founded in 1888, LALIQUE is one of the crown jewels of France’s crystal glass industry. René Lalique, renowned as the inventor of modern jewelry, went on to become a master in the art of glassmaking. Over time, his name has become the powerful symbol of a unique expertise, a synonym for luxury, excellence, creativity and a widely celebrated artistic style. Through its contemporary work, LALIQUE

revives and pursues the creative, eclectic work of its founder in six areas: jewelry, decorative items, interior design, fragrance, art and hospitality. LALIQUE enters into exclusive collaborations with luxury brands, artists and designers to create stunning objects and exclusive collections based on both partners’ expertise. All crystal items are handcrafted in the company’s sole manufacturing site, which has been located in the Alsace region of France since 1921. LALIQUE continues to thrive as a truly timeless lifestyle brand. For more information, please visit www.lalique.com.

