NATIONAL TOUR OF MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL® PLAYS ENGLEWOOD, NJ by

Wednesday, March 22 2017 @ 09:53 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

On Thursday, March 30

At Bergen Performing Arts Center

Great for a girls’ night out! Tickets on sale NOW!

Englewood, N.J. – GFour Productions, winner of 44 Tony Awards and 54 Drama Desk Awards, proudly brings the international hit show Menopause The Musical® to Bergen Performing Arts Center, 30 North Van Brunt Street, Englewood, N.J., for one show only on Thursday, March 30 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and available at the Bergen Performing Arts Center Box Office, Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or by calling 201-227-1030. Greater discounts for groups of 10+ available by calling 201-227-1030.

Menopause The Musical® is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” Now celebrating 14 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical® has evolved as a "grassroots" movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing unmistakable similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical® is a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of “The Change.” The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Menopause The Musical®, now in its fourteenth year of production, is recognized as the longest-running scripted production in Las Vegas and continues to entertain nightly at Harrah’s Las Vegas. The hilarious musical has entertained audiences across the country in more than 450 U.S. cities, nearly 300 international cities and a total of 15 countries. For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.

About GFour Productions

GFOUR PRODUCTIONS (Producer) GFour Productions is the producer and owner of the international smash-hit MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL®. Their recent successes include winning the 2013 Tony Award for their 50th anniversary production of Edward Albee’s WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF; co-financing the five-time Tony Award, five-time Drama Desk Award, and seven-time Olivier Award winner for Best Musical, MATILDA THE MUSICAL; producing the critically acclaimed revivals of THE GLASS MENAGERIE starring Cherry Jones and Zachary Quinto, and the history-making production of LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL starring six-time Tony Award winner, Audra McDonald; and their most recent launch of the Pulitzer Prize winning play, DISGRACED, which The New York Times calls, “Terrific, turbulent, and roaring to life with currents of dramatic electricity!” This season they will be producing the new David Mamet play, CHINA DOLL, starring Al Pacino, and a glorious new revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, directed by Tony Award winner, Bartlett Sher. GFour recently premiered the Spanish-language version of the hit, MENOPAUSIA EL MUSICAL, in Hollywood, CA, and have now begun the international launch of their ever-popular MENOPAUSE brand, bringing laughter to audiences around the world. They began producing in 1981 with NINE, winning the Tony Award that year for Best Musical. Among their favorite Broadway productions are MY ONE AND ONLY starring Tommy Tune, ZORBA THE GREEK starring Anthony Quinn, THE RINK starring Liza Minnelli, BABY, GRAND HOTEL, GRIND, BIG, TRUE WEST, the original and the revival of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES which won them Tony Awards for Best Musical in 1983 and Best Revival in 2004. Their combined shows have been nominated for 115 Tony Awards, winning 44 and 110 Drama Desk Awards, winning 56. For more information, please visit GFourProductions.com.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

$29 - $69

Additional fees may apply.

Greater discounts for groups available by calling 201-227-1030

Bergen Performing Arts Center Box Office | bergenpac.org | 201-227-1030

Advertisement