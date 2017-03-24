Happy Cinco de Mayo 2017! Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Blue Moon Mexican Café by

Friday, March 24 2017

Posted in News & Views

Friday, May 5th - Party Starts 3pm – Until Closing

(Englewood, NJ – March 23, 2017) Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at all Blue Moon Mexican Café locations on Friday, May 5th for an authentic Mexican fiesta! Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army's victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Many people may not know that, but everyone does enjoy celebrating this festive occasion with guacamole, tacos, margaritas and more.

The celebration at Blue Moon Mexican Café locations begin at 3pm with a live DJ, drink specials including $3 coronas and $5 margaritas, and giveaways. Every day is a fiesta at Blue Moon, but Cinco de Mayo makes for an even greater fiesta. So grab your friends & family and enjoy delicious Mexican food, topped off with a Corona or two!

About Blue Moon Mexican Café: Blue Moon Mexican Café, established in 1987 is where Life is a Fiesta Every Day. Each location has its own unique ambiance offering authentic and eclectic Mexican cuisine sourced from top quality vendors and farmers using the freshest ingredients in the 90% scratch kitchen. Blue Moon is known for their special events, live music, daily specials and Happy Hour serving an extensive bar selection including craft beers, home-made sangrias, and award winning margaritas using an assortment of premium liquor making that casual meeting place to watch entertainment & sporting events with family and friends a favorite. Each location offers Delivery & Pick Up, Children’s Menu, Private Rooms for Events and Celebrations and Off Premise Catering. Blue Moon Mexican Cafe' is located in Englewood, Woodcliff Lake, Wyckoff and Bronxville, New York. For Menus to order online, Weekly Events and Live Entertainment updates visit bluemoonmexicancafe.com or download the bluemoonmexicancafe app at ITunes.

Englewood

23 E. Palisade Avenue

Englewood, NJ 07631

Phone: 201.541.0600

Monday -Thursday 11:30AM - 11pm Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-Midnight Sunday 11:00AM-11:00pm

Woodcliff Lake

42 Kinderkamack Road

Phone: 201.782.9500

Monday -Thursday 11:30AM - 10:00PM Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-11:00PM Sunday 11:00AM - 10:00PM

Wyckoff

327 Franklin Avenue

Wyckoff, NJ 07481

Phone: 201.891.1331

Monday & Tuesday 11:30am - 10pm Wednesday - Saturday 11:30am - 11pm Sunday 10:30am - 10pm

Bronxville

7-27 Pondfield Road (corner of Pondfield & Sagamore)

Phone: 914.37.7207

Monday -Thursday 11:30AM-10:00PM Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-11:00PM Sunday 11:00AM-10:00PM

