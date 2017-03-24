Classic Play Retains Relevance on Bergen Stage by

Friday, March 24 2017

Exploring the story of a scientist who discovers bacteria in the Norwegian village’s water supply, which is known for its natural springs, the media complies with local government in suppressing the study. When the scientist becomes a whistleblower alleging the misconduct, the easily-manipulated majority in the town turn him into an outcast – “an enemy of the people.”



Performances will take place Friday, April 7 through Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. – with a special panel discussion led by environmental scientists after the April 13 performance. On Saturday, April 8 and April 15, matinee performances will take place at 2 p.m.



Ticket prices for the general public are $15, with discounts offered to senior citizens, Bergen faculty and students. Guests can purchase tickets by calling (201) 447-7428 or online at tickets.bergen.edu.



Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls 15,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.



Photo: (From left) Russell Holland, of Teaneck, as Peter Stockmann; John Kroner, of Hillsdale, as Dr. Thomas Stockmann; and Bridget Duffy, of Haworth, as Catherine Stockmann.

