THE MILLS AT JERSEY GARDENS HOSTS NEW JERSEY YOUTH SYMPHONY’S 33rd ANNUAL PLAYATHON by

Saturday, March 25 2017 @ 09:52 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Students to Perform Music from Movies and Musicals; Free and Open to the Public

Elizabeth, NJ (March 24, 2017) – The Mills at Jersey Gardens, New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof, is proud to once again host New Jersey Youth Symphony’s Annual Playathon!

Students from Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts’ Performing Arts School, Paterson Music Project and New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS) will present the 33rd Annual Playathon Music Fest at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth on Sunday, April 2 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Performances by students of the Performing Arts School and Paterson Music Project lead up to the heart of the event, when nearly 500 members of the New Jersey Youth Symphony perform as one orchestra at the mall’s Center Court. Not to be missed, the Playathon Music Fest is free and open to the public.

From 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., these talented young musicians will perform Pops music from movies and musicals on three different stages comprised of all the ensembles at NJYS including Prep Strings, Junior Strings, Sinfonia, Junior Wind Ensemble, Flute Choir, Flute Forum, Philharmonia, Fortissimo Flutes, Clarinet Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble, Youth Orchestra and Youth Symphony. The entire New Jersey Youth Symphony, including nearly 500 students in grades 3-12 from all 12 ensembles in the NJYS family of ensembles, takes the stage as an orchestra at Center Court at 3:00 p.m. NJYS will dazzle the audience with popular favorites including the Theme from Superman, Stars and Stripes Forever and musical highlights from Harry Potter and Beauty and the Beast.

The Mills at Jersey Gardens has been honored to be home to the Playathon, historically the New Jersey Youth Symphony’s largest fundraising event, for nearly two decades. NJYS is thrilled to grace the stage of Center Court once more to support performing arts education and raise funds for scholarships and tuition assistance for one of the state’s largest youth orchestras.

For more information call (908) 354-5900, visit www.simon.com/mall/the-mills-at-jersey-gardens or follow The Mills at Jersey Gardens on Instagram and Twitter @MillsAtJersey, or at www.facebook.com/JerseyGardens.

About The Mills at Jersey Gardens

The Mills at Jersey Gardens is New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof. A shopper’s paradise, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is anchored by top outlets including Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Century 21, Marshall’s, and the best brand outlets including Michael Kors, Coach, Calvin Klein, Banana Republic, Nike, True Religion, Nautica, PUMA and Guess. The center also offers the largest Tommy Hilfiger in the US. With daily transportation from both the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Newark Liberty International Airport, the center is a great day-trip out of the hustle and bustle of New York City and features tax-free shopping on clothes and shoes. Enjoy great dining at Johnny Rockets, Chili’s, Applebee’s and its food court – voted one of the best in the state by NJ.com. Located at 651 Kapkowski Rd. in Elizabeth, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is easy to access off of exit 13A on Interstate 95. For more information, call (908) 354-5900 or visit www.simon.com/mall/the-mills-at-jersey-gardens. The Mills at Jersey Gardens may also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JerseyGardens and on Twitter www.twitter.com/MillsatJersey.

About The Mills, A Simon Company

The Mills®, one of Simon Property Group's five real estate platforms, offers a unique brand of shopping with a mix of popular name brand outlets, value retailers and full-price stores, plus family-oriented dining and entertainment concepts. The Mills are well-located in major metropolitan markets and many are recognized as leading tourism destinations. Notable properties include Arundel Mills (Baltimore), Gurnee Mills (Chicago), Grapevine Mills (Dallas), Ontario Mills (Los Angeles), Opry Mills (Nashville), Potomac Mills (Washington, DC) and Sawgrass Mills (Ft. Lauderdale/Miami).

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is a S&P 100 company and a global leader in the retail real estate industry. Simon currently owns or has an interest in more than 325 retail real estate properties in North America, Asia and Europe comprising approximately 243 million square feet. Simon is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., and employs approximately 5,500 people in the United States. For more information, visit the Simon Property Group website at www.simon.com.

