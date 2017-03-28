Bergen Freeholders Authorize Kitchen Upgrades at Spring House for Women as Part of Overall Renovations by

HACKENSACK- The Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders on Wednesday adopted Resolution #253-17 authorizing a contract with RSC Architects for kitchen renovations at Spring House, the County’s therapeutic halfway house for women who are recovering from substance use and abuse disorders, as part of a series of facility and service improvements slated for this year.

Planned upgrades for the kitchen include replacement of cabinets with commercial kitchen-quality, durable fixtures, a larger capacity refrigerator and freezer and an improved sink, and a kitchen island that will allow food to be served more easily to the 35 women who reside there. As a long term halfway house, the kitchen forms an integral part of the social makeup of the house where residents can gather, learn to cook, and prepare their own meals on weekends. The goal of the upgrades authorized by the Freeholders is to improve traffic flow and the ability of food to be served and prepared.

“In the fight against addiction, Spring House is a beacon of hope,” said County Executive Jim Tedesco. “It is a safe, welcoming place for women to get well and find the support they need to live healthy, productive lives. Spring House residents form bonds of sisterhood that give them the strength to overcome addiction. Since group meals are a key component of the Spring House program, a newly renovated kitchen is an investment in the recovery of Spring House residents and alumni.”

“Having space to gather and share meals is an important reason why Spring House is so successful at treating addiction and lowering recidivism,” said Freeholder Germaine Ortiz. “Investing in the kitchen and communal spaces helps foster a strong sense of community that allows the residents to support each other on their journey to recovery—bonds that survive long after moving on. In fact, almost 200 women attended the last alumni event, which is testament to the fact that this program works.”

The County will spend up to $500,000 to modernize Spring House, and has already performed numerous renovations including replacement of carpeting in bedrooms, installation of vinyl flooring in high-traffic hallways and common areas, interior repainting, and repair and replacement of older windows. According to county officials additional work planned for 2017 includes the kitchen renovation project, upgrades to the basement to create more communal and recreational spaces, and installation of a backup generator for the facility. The funding for these projects comes from the remainder of older bonds specifically set aside for the repair and improvement of Spring House, that were due to expire at the end of 2017.

Since its establishment in 1978 on the campus of Bergen Regional Medical Center, more than 1500 women have called Spring House their temporary home as they recover from substance use and abuse disorders, along with co-occurring mental health issues. The average length of stay is 6-9 months. In 2002, Bergen County Coordinator of Addiction Services Sue A. Marchese-Debiak, developed and implemented a program which combines a traditional 12 step approach with individualized clinical care, including psychotherapy groups, one-on-one counseling, family counseling, self-help meetings, and educational and vocational training. Staff members are specialists in women’s treatment and some have recently been trained to address eating disorders, a common co-occurring issue for women in recovery. A minimum of 85% of women in recovery have experienced physical, emotional and sexual abuse in their lifetime. This specialized and holistic approach to recovery is unique to Spring House and addresses the resulting challenges faced by women seeking a long term sober lifestyle.

“Spring House is an invaluable tool in our fight against the disease of addiction,” said Freeholder David L. Ganz, who serves on the Freeholder Health Committee. “The caring and dedicated staff is a big part of making Spring House work, but the community formed by the residents is what makes it unique. This Freeholder Board is committed to supporting programs like Spring House.”

The Bergen County Office of Addiction Services can be of assistance in obtaining all levels of treatment for men and women. They can be reached at 201-634-2740.

