BERKELEY COLLEGE GIVES BACK TO COMMUNITY WITH NEW JERSEY DEVILS AT PRUDENTIAL CENTER

Berkeley College will continue its commitment to helping the local community when the New Jersey Devils host the Dallas Stars during “College Night” at Prudential Center on March 26, 2017. Throughout the game, students and staff from Berkeley College will raise awareness for the College’s upcoming charity initiatives.Berkeley College also will receive assistance from volunteers of the Garden Academy, a best practices center for the treatment of autism based in New Jersey. Together they will help register Devils fans for the charity cycling event, Go the Distance for Autism Ride, occurring on June 4, 2017, in Paramus, NJ.
“Berkeley College has been a great partner to us,” said Devon Maloney, Director of Development at Garden Academy. “This initiative at the New Jersey Devils game is just one example of how Berkeley College is regularly using its resources to benefit the greater community.”
In addition to Go the Distance for Autism Ride, the Berkeley College community will help register Devils fans and raise funds for events such as the Susan Zabransky Hughes Memorial 5K Run, being held on April 29, 2017, in Saddle River, NJ; Walk MS, on April 30, 2017, in Leonia, NJ; and Walk to Cure Arthritis New Jersey, on May 21, 2017, at Berkeley College’s campus in Woodland Park, NJ.
Last year, Berkeley College partnered with the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center to raise funds for 100 blankets donated to the Children’s Hospital of New Jersey at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ.
“As we prepare our students for dynamic careers, we also expect them to leave Berkeley with a social consciousness and go on to make a difference in New Jersey and the world,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College.
A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 8,000 students – including more than 550 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.
Berkeley College has five New Jersey campuses – Dover, Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. In New York there are three campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For four consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.
What's Related