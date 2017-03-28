Robbery Arrest in Paramus by

Monday, March 27 2017 @ 04:09 PM EDT

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of Anthony Cervino, 46yoa, of Nutley NJ for Robbery and Shoplifting between October 2016 and March 2017.

This arrest was the result of an investigation by Detectives of the Paramus Police Department.

On Monday, March 20th 2017 Paramus Police received a call of a Robbery incident at the PGA Superstore located on Route 17 South. The subject selected a set of Cobra Fly-Z Women’s golf clubs with a bag valued at $799.99 and fled the store. An employee attempted to stop the subject from fleeing however his arm sustained an abrasion from getting stuck in the closing door of the getaway vehicle. The subject was described as a white male, who fled onto the Garden State Parkway South, in a blue Toyota 4runner. Detective Cebulski responded to the PGA Super store for the investigation.

Further information was obtained at the scene along with a review of surveillance video. The vehicle used in the incident was similar to 2 other theft investigations Detective Cebulski was investigating. Cebulski was also familiar with Anthony Cervino, of Nutley, NJ. from a prior shoplifting investigation that led to his arrest in 2014. Detective Cebulski positively identified Anthony Cervino as the subject who committed the robbery.

Detectives were able to apprehend Anthony Cervino on March 21, 2017 without incident in Newark, New Jersey. Anthony Cervino was transported to the Paramus Police Department where he was booked, processed and remanded to the Bergen County Jail. Mr. Cervino provided Detective Cebulski a video statement, admitting to 4 separate incidents which occurred in Paramus.

On March 21, 2017 the suspect was arrested and charged with:

(1)Count of Robbery -2C:15-1 and (3) counts of Shoplifting- 2C:20-11b(2)

Robert M. Guidetti

Deputy Chief

Paramus Police Department

(201) 262-3400 ext. 1353

