The Provident Bank Foundation Announces New Signature Grant Opportunity in Education Funding Priority Area by

Monday, March 27 2017 @ 04:40 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Supports innovative, educational programming for students across New Jersey and Pennsylvania

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY (MARCH 27, 2017): The Provident Bank Foundation (PBF) is pleased to announce new Signature Grant opportunities in its Education funding area for 2017.

In an effort to strengthen its ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania communities served by Provident Bank, the Foundation is making two (2) $50,000 grants available within the Education funding area. Details and goals of each are as follows:

Higher Education: The goal of this grant is to enable a college, university or institution the ability to prepare the undergraduate student for the 21st century workforce. This grant is dedicated to increasing access to academic opportunities, strengthening economic growth and increasing the student’s capacity for social stability. Education Services: The goal of this grant is to provide funding to a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance supportive academic development opportunities outside of the classroom to people of all ages.

“At the Foundation, we believe that a good education requires strong academic support and curriculum development, which is why we seek to build relationships with organizations that present such opportunities – both inside and outside the classroom,” said Jane Kurek, Executive Director, The Provident Bank Foundation. “As is the case across all of our philanthropic and community engagement activities, our Foundation emphasizes the importance of sustainable community enhancement, meaningful impact and long-term change.”

PBF’s Board has approved the continuation of Major Grants and Community Grants in 2017. Community Grants range from $1,000 up to and including $5,000, and are primarily used for increasing access to funding and strengthening the capacity of community-based organizations. Major Grants range from $5,000 up to and including $25,000, and fund projects and/or programs that address one or more of PBF’s funding priority areas in a significant way. These projects and/or programs are typically more structured and robust than those supported through PBF’s Community Grants, but of lesser scale than those awarded Signature Grants.

For more information and guidelines on these funding opportunities, visit www.ProvidentNJFoundation.org or call (862) 260-3990.

The Provident Bank Foundation was established in 2003 by Provident Bank to enhance the quality of life in the region through support of not-for-profit groups, institutions, schools and other 501(c)(3) organizations that provide services in communities served by the Bank. Since inception, the Foundation has granted more than $22 million to not-for-profit organizations and institutions working toward stronger communities. For more information about The Provident Bank Foundation, visit www.ProvidentNJFoundation.org or call (862) 260-3990.

Advertisement