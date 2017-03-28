Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Tuesday, March 28 2017 @ 09:13 AM EDT
Tuesday, March 28 2017 @ 09:13 AM EDT
The Maker Movement Comes to Town … Newark Museum hosts the Greater Newark Mini Maker Faire

NEWARK: It’s science over matter when ScIQ host Jayde Lovell demonstrates how to break a slab of wood with bare hands at the Greater Newark Mini Maker Faire on Saturday, May 6 from 10 am to 5 pm at the Newark Museum.

Lovell, a YouTube science star and a fixture on the Science Channel, will also give an ongoing presentation on how cameras capture light, by studying how water hits its human targets. The Greater Newark Mini Maker Faire is a celebration of creativity and ingenuity in the New Jersey community. The faire invites makers—from woodworkers and beekeepers, from robotics engineers and 3D-printing artists, to present their projects that take DIY thinking to a new level.  Whether they’re presenting a clever new robotic arm, algorithms that draw or the science behind conductive ink, the Makers at this event will captivate and inspire — all alongside the Museum’s art and science collections acting as the ultimate ‘maker’ examples.

The event is more about show than tell in a fun faire environment. Join demonstrations, participate in hands-on workshops and be inspired by speakers pushing the limits of the art, science and technology.

Makers from across New Jersey will be on hand; activities and demonstrations include:

  • Expressing creativity through interaction with easy to use wooden drawing mechanisms built by New Jersey craftsman John P. Chismar.
  • Creating a glass terrarium project complete with living plants and ornaments with Fern & Fossil.
  • Learning about 3D Printers from S Squared 3D Printers manufactures of the AFP series catering to the hobbies, education and small manufacturing Community
  • Understand literature using Raspberry Pi microcomputers.
  • Joining GlassRoots for flameworking technique demonstrations.

To learn about additional Makers and their demonstrations, visit the Greater Newark Mini Maker Faire website at greaternewark.makerfaire.com.

Tickets are available through May 6 and include general Museum admission. Maker Faire ticket prices: Museum member and Newark Resident Adult - $3; Museum member and Newark Resident Child, Veteran, Senior and Student – FREE; Adult - $20; Child, Veteran, Senior and Student - $8; Children under 2 – FREE.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the web site at greaternewark.makerfaire.com. Stay informed by following the Museum’s Maker Faire Facebook page at www.facebook.com/greaternewarkminimakerfaire or on Twitter at @nwkmakerfaire.

Major support for the Greater Newark Mini Maker Faire has been provided by Make: Makezine.com and PSN Family Charitable Trust. Additional support provided Investors Foundation.

Greater Newark Mini Maker Faire and B&N Mini Maker Faire are independently organized and operated under license from Maker Media, Inc.

