“Tastings & Tapas” Event at Jack Daniels Porsche A Huge Success!

Tuesday, March 28 2017 @ 03:31 PM EDT

UPPER SADLLE RIVER, NJ: Tastings and Tapas, Diabetes Foundation Inc.’s (DFI) small plate, wine and auction fundraising event held Thursday, March 23rd, was fun, memorable, and successful, thanks to support from the public and two prominent members of the Bergen County business community: Terrie O’Connor and Jack Daniels. “Mr. Daniels generously donated his Upper Saddle River Porsche dealership for this elegant public event”, said Dr. Larry Hirsch of Wycoff, DFI Board Vice President.

Ms. O’Connor, founder of Terrie O’Connor Realtors and well-known community leader, was Tastings and Tapas 2017 Honorary Chair. She is an active local philanthropist, and is very familiar with the DFI’s accomplishments during the past 25 years. She praised the organization for being “boots on the ground” and for assisting people quickly and in a meaningful way.

With almost 300 guests in attendance, Guest Speaker Charlie Kimball, of INDYCAR fame, addressed the crowd about his struggle with diabetes and expressed his appreciation for the work of the DFI. Additionally, Raleigh, a New Jersey resident living with diabetes, told his touching story of receiving life-saving assistance from the DFI when he most needed it.

Stew Leonard’s Wines in Paramus provided wine, beer, spirits and lemonade ‘tastings’ at the event. In addition, DFI showcased tapas from area restaurants and specialty shops, including Aldo’s (Wyckoff), Amarillo Grilling (Oakland), Biggies (Ramsey), Blue Moon (Englewood), Bonefish Grill (Paramus), Columbus Craft Meats, Giovanna’s Café (Ramsey), Harvest Moon Catering (Chestnut Ridge), In Thyme Catered Events (River Vale), Jack’s Café (Westwood), JD Steak House (Fort Lee), Kosher Nosh (Glen Rock), Lisa’s Mediterranean (Ridgewood), Marcello’s (Suffern), Morano’s Restaurant (Ramsey), On The Border (Paramus), Pesto Italian Bistro (Park Ridge), Rainbow Catering (Closter), Starbucks Coffee (Ridgewood) and Uncle Giuseppe’s (Ramsey). Tastings & Tapas guests also enjoyed a silent and live auction, a DJ, and a photo booth with DFI’s 2017 car raffle prize: a red 2017 Porsche 911.

“All proceeds from this event will be used to assist more low-income, uninsured, and underinsured New Jersey children and adults living with diabetes”, said DFI Executive Director Roberta Schmidt. For more information or to get involved with the mission, visit the DFI website at www.diabetesfoundationinc.org, email [email protected] , or call 201-444-0337.

Since 1990, the Diabetes Foundation, Inc. (DFI) has been dedicated to serving low-income, uninsured, and underinsured New Jersey children and adults with diabetes. DFI improves patient care and quality of life by serving all New Jersey residents, regardless of their age, county, or town and residents do not need to travel to the Paramus office to receive assistance; providing 8 weeks of free diabetes medications, insulin, & medical/testing supplies via home or office delivery; providing ongoing patient support services & financial assistance resources via telephone; offering free educational workshops throughout the state; and awarding scholarships to camps for children with diabetes.

