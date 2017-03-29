HUD And U.S. Interagency Council On Homelessness Announce Bergen County, NJ First-In-The -Nation To End Cronic Homlessness by

Homelessness assistance providers, public health officials and housing providers are working collaboratively to support individuals experiencing chronic homelessness to address the full range of their challenges, including health and behavioral health issues, if needed. This highly organized approach allows the partners, to rapidly house people with significant obstacles and service needs, and to assist people to use that stability in housing as an opportunity to address their challenges and needs, with much greater likelihood of success.

“Bergen County is proof that ending chronic homelessness is possible,” said Ann Oliva, HUD’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Special Needs. “We find that communities that come together in a coordinated fashion can offer permanent homes for our most vulnerable neighbors who have called the streets their home for far too long.”

“Bergen County’s achievement helps demonstrate the strategies necessary for success, including coordinated and proactive outreach and engagement efforts and quick connections to housing,” said Matthew Doherty, USICH’s Executive Director. “These are strategies that we must be able to replicate and adapt at the scale necessary in communities of all sizes in order to end chronic homelessness everywhere in our country.”

“We are so proud that Bergen County is the first Continuum of Care in the country to end chronic homelessness and look forward to showing other communities how we succeeded,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “By securing safe, permanent housing for individuals who were chronically homeless, we’re providing these most vulnerable residents with the stability they need to address other challenges that have limited their ability to prosper in our communities.”

“This historic achievement was only possible through our caring and dedicated staff and our community partners,” said Bergen County Freeholder Chairwoman Tracy Zur. “It truly does take a village, and we will continue to work to provide our comprehensive continuum of care to sustain and build upon this progress to reduce and eliminate homelessness across other populations.”

Last June, HUD and the USICH released the Criteria and Benchmark for Achieving the Goal of Ending Chronic Homelessness which defines the federal government’s vision for ending chronic homelessness. This criteria and benchmark were developed to help communities build robust, coordinated systems to ensure that people experiencing chronic homelessness are on a path to permanent housing with tailored supportive services as quickly as possible. In short, the criteria are designed to help local communities create long-term, lasting solutions to ensure a person’s homelessness is rare, brief, and non-recurring.

Bergen County Continuum of Care achieved its ambitious goal by:

Implementing a system-wide Housing First response to chronic homelessness, starting in 2007;

Offering the full spectrum of supportive services and permanent housing options for persons at-risk or actually experiencing homelessness;

Participating in the 100,000 Homes Campaign and the HUD-sponsored Built for Zero Initiative; and

Creating the Health and Human Services Center and partnerships to ensure coordinated access to crisis response services for those at-risk or actually experiencing homelessness.

On a single night in January of 2015, Bergen County identified 28 persons experiencing chronic homelessness, reducing that number to just 10 one year later. By November 2016, they had not only met the benchmark of no more than three chronically homeless persons remaining, they had been below that number for six months. This demonstrated a system that is able to identify and connect people with disabilities to permanent housing before they ever experience chronic homelessness. They have also been successful at ensuring that individuals who had formerly experienced chronic homelessness have the support they need to maintain their housing.

Long-term or chronic homelessness in the U.S. declined 27 percent since 2010. This reduction has been driven by a concerted effort to make available more permanent supportive housing opportunities for people with disabling health conditions who otherwise continually cycle through local shelters or the streets. Research demonstrates that for those experiencing chronic homelessness, providing permanent housing, coupled with appropriate low-barrier supportive services, is the most effective solution for ending homelessness. The Housing First approach also saves the taxpayer considerable money by interrupting a costly cycle of emergency room and hospital, detox, and even jail visits.

