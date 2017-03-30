FREE EVENT! FAMILY FUN! by

THE ELISABETH MORROW SCHOOL - MUSICAL PETTING ZOO, MUSICAL MENTORING, FACE PAINTER, BEN & JERRY’S ICE CREAM, BALLOONS

(Englewood, New Jersey – March 28, 2017) The Elisabeth Morrow School will host a Musical Petting Zoo, where children within the community are invited to play various musical instruments with professional music teachers along with Morrow House School students who are “Musical Mentors.”



About Elisabeth Morrow:

The Elisabeth Morrow School (EMS) is an independent country day school serving children, age three through eighth grade, from more than 70 communities throughout New Jersey and New York. EMS provides an innovative 21st-century curriculum focusing on critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and character development. The school's comprehensive secondary school placement process ensures graduates matriculate into premier day and boarding schools. Located on 14 wooded acres in Englewood, NJ, the EMS campus includes multiple technology and science labs, playgrounds, libraries, athletic facilities, nature trails and working gardens. Visit our website: www.elisabethmorrow.org.

