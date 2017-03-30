Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, March 30 2017 @ 03:54 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, March 30 2017 @ 03:54 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

BrightView Is Open To The Public

    Share
BrightView Assisted Living is open to the public. At a Grand Opening ceremony, they entertained hundreds of people with music, food and beverages. With the weather cooperating, cooking was also done outdoors at a barbeque which, among other foods, offered delicious small lamb chops, one of my favorites. Steve Nichols, Executive Director, introduced the head of BrightView’s many properties and other principals who gave short speeches delineating BrightView’s history. Making local arrangements with the JCC, cars were allowed to park there and the BrightView bus was utilized to transport those who parked at the Center.

The initial residents of BrightView were given floral style boutonnieres and the entire staff turned out to assist. There was plenty of everything and the attendees were well satisfied with BrightView’s offering. The staff circulated among the Grand Opening guests making them feel at home.

A fast tour of the main facilities involved getting digital pictures, courtesy of GovSites. John Flanagan, the founder, added that he was shutting down the picture operation within a few months and will devote his efforts in another direction.

Steve Nichols was besieged by people, but finally managed to work his way over to this reporter who arranged with him for Paramus Sunrise Rotary to meet at BrightView starting on Tuesday morning, April 11th at 8:00 AM. Steve, a former Rotarian, will be the first new member to be inducted at BrightView. Eligible residents will also be accepted as the meetings progress. They will be welcome to attend the Paramus Sunrise Rotary Club meetings, members or not, to learn what the club and Rotary is about!

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • BrightView Is Open To The Public
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost