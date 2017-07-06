Industry Veteran Michael Nevins Joins Cushman &Wakefield As City Lead, Asset Services For New Jersey Market by

Wednesday, March 29 2017 @ 11:04 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – March 29, 2017 – Cushman & Wakefield announced today that respected industry veteran Michael Nevins has joined the organization as City Lead, Asset Services for the New Jersey market. In his new role, Mr. Nevins will be responsible for operations, new business development, and financial oversight of the Asset Services business in the Garden State. He will also focus on recruiting top industry professionals, team engagement, cultivating best practices, and executing consistent processes and procedures.

“Michael’s dynamic leadership skills and ability to cultivate long-lasting client relationships makes him a valuable member of the Cushman & Wakefield team,” said Joseph A. Manasseri, Senior Managing Director of Asset Services for Cushman & Wakefield’s Tri-State Region. “We are pleased to welcome this great addition to our talented roster as we continue to grow, and expand our market leadership.”

With more than 25 years of experience in commercial real estate, Mr. Nevins was most recently with Onyx Equities, LLC where he was a Senior Vice President, Asset Management & Leasing. There he was jointly responsible for the management and stabilization of the company’s portfolio of receivership and third party owned office, industrial, and retail assets located in various markets on the East Coast. Earlier in his career he served in a senior position with Mack-Cali Realty Corp.

Mr. Nevins states: “This wonderful opportunity grants me the privilege of working alongside Cushman & Wakefield’s outstanding real estate professionals, many of whom I have worked closely with over the years. I am very much looking forward to this new and exciting role while continuing to build my career within this prestigious firm.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Nevins has managed properties on behalf of numerous institutional clients including Invesco Real Estate, Rockwood Capital, Genworth, Citibank, Artemis, CWCapital Asset Management, C-III Asset Management, LNR Partners, Orix Capital Markets and Torchlight Investors and completed over 6 million square feet of office, medical office, retail and industrial lease transactions with numerous Fortune 500 tenants including Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, Met Life, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, UBS, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, AIG, Ernst & Young, Dun & Bradstreet, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Mercedes-Benz, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, IBM, Kraft Foods, Port Authority of NY & NJ, Realogy, Walmart, Best Buy, TJX and AT&T.

