BrightView Is Open To The Public by

Wednesday, March 29 2017 @ 08:28 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The initial residents of BrightView were given floral style boutonnieres and the entire staff turned out to assist. There was plenty of everything and the attendees were well satisfied with BrightView’s offering. The staff circulated among the Grand Opening guests making them feel at home.

A fast tour of the main facilities involved getting digital pictures, courtesy of GovSites. John Flanagan, the founder, added that he was shutting down the picture operation within a few months and will devote his efforts in another direction.

Steve Nichols was besieged by people, but finally managed to work his way over to this reporter who arranged with him for Paramus Sunrise Rotary to meet at BrightView starting on Tuesday morning, April 11th at 8:00 AM. Steve, a former Rotarian, will be the first new member to be inducted at BrightView. Eligible residents will also be accepted as the meetings progress. They will be welcome to attend the Paramus Sunrise Rotary Club meetings, members or not, to learn what the club and Rotary is about!