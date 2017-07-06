Bergen Freeholders to Hold “Meeting on the Road” at Pascack Hills High School in Montvale by

Monday, April 03 2017

Posted in News & Views

HACKENSACK- On Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 at 7:30pm the Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders will hold its regular public meeting in the Borough of Montvale, as part of an initiative to allow greater participation from residents across the County. The meeting will be held at Pascack Hills High School, 225 W. Grand Avenue, in the school auditorium.

“Holding meetings on the road gives the public an opportunity to attend and participate in the actions of their County government, especially for those that have difficulty attending our meetings in Hackensack,” said Freeholder Chairwoman Tracy Zur. “This is especially meaningful for me—not only did I grow up in Woodcliff Lake, but Pascack Hills is my alma mater. I hope this will highlight the incredible education provided by this school district.”

The 4:30pm Work Session will still be held at One Bergen County Plaza, Hackensack on the fifth floor in the Gerald A. Calabrese room.