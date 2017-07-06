Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, July 06 2017 @ 02:42 PM EDT
Gottheimer Delivers Meals on Wheels to Local Seniors

Ridgewood, N.J. – Today, Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) delivered Meals on Wheels to local seniors with the Community Meals program in Ridgewood. While driving between seniors’ homes in Ridgewood, Waldwick, and Midland Park, Gottheimer went on Facebook Live and discussed the importance of Meals on Wheels to local seniors. Stacey Gilmartin, a Community Meals Board Member, joined Josh for the ride.

Meals on Wheels leverages public and private funds to support 2.4 million seniors across the United States with nutritious meals and wellness checks. The program saves the government billions of dollars each year in health care expenses by reducing hospitalizations and helping seniors stay in their homes.


400,000 New Jersey seniors live isolated, alone, and in or near poverty. Meals on Wheels provides a needed lifeline to them while also saving taxpayer dollars.  Meals on Wheels has decreased the rate of falls in the home, saving the United States $34 billion annually.

“Thousands of seniors across North Jersey rely on Meals on Wheels for nutrition and companionship. The public-private partnership actually saves taxpayers money by reducing health care costs and helping keep seniors in their homes,” said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. “Slashing the program would be devastating. For the cost of a one-day hospital stay, Meals on Wheels can provide a senior with a year’s worth of nutritious meals."

 

