Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of Valley Health System, Selected as Women’s History Month Honoree by

Monday, April 03 2017 @ 11:39 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

PARAMUS, NJ, March 30, 2017 — Valley Health System is proud to congratulate President and CEO Audrey Meyers, who was selected as a Bergen County 2017 Women’s History Month honoree. Ms. Meyers was among 19 local leaders honored for their “trailblazing efforts in the field of labor and business.”



President and CEO Audrey Meyers

The event included remarks from Bergen County Director of Senior Services Lorraine Joewono; Chair of the Commission on the Status of Women Faudia Hameed Clemenza; Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, who presented the honorees with certificates of commendation; and Chairwoman of the Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders and Honoree Tracy Silna Zur. Stacey Antine, Founder of HealthBarn USA and another of the evening’s honorees, served as the keynote speaker.