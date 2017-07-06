Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, July 06 2017 @ 02:42 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, July 06 2017 @ 02:42 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of Valley Health System, Selected as Women’s History Month Honoree

    Share

PARAMUS, NJ, March 30, 2017 — Valley Health System is proud to congratulate President and CEO Audrey Meyers, who was selected as a Bergen County 2017 Women’s History Month honoree. Ms. Meyers was among 19 local leaders honored for their “trailblazing efforts in the field of labor and business.”


President and CEO Audrey Meyers
The awards event was sponsored by the Bergen County Department of Human Services Commission on the Status of Women and presented by the Junior Commission on the Status of Women, a group of young women selected from Bergen County high schools who nominated this year’s honorees.

The event included remarks from Bergen County Director of Senior Services Lorraine Joewono; Chair of the Commission on the Status of Women Faudia Hameed Clemenza; Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, who presented the honorees with certificates of commendation; and Chairwoman of the Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders and Honoree Tracy Silna Zur. Stacey Antine, Founder of HealthBarn USA and another of the evening’s honorees, served as the keynote speaker.

Share It!

Story Options

  • Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of Valley Health System, Selected as Women’s History Month Honoree
  • 0 comments
Comments are closed
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost