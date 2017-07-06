BERKELEY COLLEGE MBA STUDENTS PREPARE FOR THEIR GLOBAL IMMERSION IN INDIA by

Monday, April 03 2017 @ 03:33 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

“The students also will gain experience working on various aspects of this large team project as it relates to our trip,” said Maya Reddi, PhD, faculty member and program manager. The responsibilities and functions for the team include: accounting, individual day captains, photography, blogging, transportation, ticketing, visa procurement, and group communications.

“It is not every day you are given an opportunity to meet and interact with top executives within major global corporations, said Berkeley College graduate student Ruth Shaver of Haledon, NJ. “This trip to India will allow me to expand and apply my knowledge far beyond what I have already learned in the classroom and to understand how culture impacts corporations globally.”

Ms. Shaver, whose work at a global firm now focuses on operations in the United States, will seek to shift her career focus more to global operations in the future.

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 8,000 students – including more than 550 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has three New York campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. In New Jersey there are five campuses – Dover, Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For four consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.