Bus Trip: Chanticleer Garden
We’ll have guided tour of its many gardens and the first floor of the Rosengarten’s early 1900s manor house.
“Chanticleer has been called the most romantic, imaginative, and exciting public garden in America. The garden is a study of textures and forma, where foliage trumps flowers, the gardeners lead the design, and even the drinking fountains are sculptural. It is a garden of pleasure and learning, relaxing yet filled with ideas to take home.” (Chanticleer)
The property encompasses the three homes of Adolph and Christine Rosengarten and their two children, built in the early 1900s. The gardens include the Teacup Garden and Chanticleer Terraces featuring tropical, subtropicals and seasonal plants. The Tennis Court, Ruin (a folly built on the foundation of son Adolph Jr.’s home), Gravel Garden and Pond Garden focus on perennials with emphasis on foliage. The Asian Garden, Bell’s Woodland, Serpentine, Cut Flower and Vegetable Gardens, Potting Shed….. the beauty goes on.
STOP 2: terrain, café, nursery, garden boutique
A luncheon buffet on us awaits in the Potting Shed,” an exquisite converted barn, then you’re off to explore terrain’s nursery and tempting amalgam of garden gifts, books, and garden and home décor. (There’s lots of room under the bus for purchases!) Then, we’ll engage in the ice cream bar for “to-go” home-made ice cream of the season to enjoy on the way home.
Prepare to do a lot of walking on uneven terrain: grass, mulch paths, stone, etc.
Nothing is handi-capped accessible.
DATE: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 TIME: Bus leaves at 8:30 SHARP! and returns 6:00-6:30pm.
PLACE: Preakness Shopping Center (left of the Stop & Shop), 1210 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne NJ. 07470
COST: $130 includes bus transportation, driver’s tip, lunch (tax and tip included) and ice cream bar, guided garden and house tour at Chanticleer.
REGISTER: www.laurelwoodarboretum.org or send forms to FOLA, Box 2433, Wayne, NJ 07474-2433
INFO: Pam Himeles, F.O.LA. Office Manager: 973-831-5675, [email protected]
What's Related