BERGEN COUNTY RESIDENT NAMED McDONALD’S® NEW YORK METRO REGION ‘CREW PERSON OF THE YEAR’

Monday, April 03 2017 @ 08:16 PM EDT

Fatima Alba was selected for award out of 24,000 employees in the region

BERGENFIELD, NJ – Bergen County resident Fatima Alba was named 2016 Crew Person of the Year Award for McDonald’s New York Metro Region. Alba was selected among over 24,000 employees in the region for her leadership, outstanding contributions to her restaurant and dedication to great customer service every day.

The McDonald’s Crew Person of the Year Award, established in 2002, is an annual performance-based award that recognizes the top 24 performing crew members in McDonald’s company-owned or independently owned and operated restaurants in the U.S. Each winner receives a $500 cash award, a trophy and a plaque to display in their restaurant.

A special ceremony was held Monday at the Bergenfield McDonald’s restaurant where Alba was awarded the trophy and plaque by Lynn Rudy, McDonald’s Regional Director of Operations. Mayor Norman Schmelz and Council President Arvin Amatorio of Bergenfield and Mayor Ann Subrizi of New Milford were in attendance to present Alba with an official proclamation in honor of her achievement and dedication to serving the community. Alba also received a Certificate of Commendation from Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco, III.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive this award,” expressed Alba. “Everyone at the restaurant, from the owners to the customers, is like my second family and I’m grateful to work for an organization that inspires me to be the best at what I do.”

Originally from the Dominican Republic, Alba immigrated to the U.S. in 1993 and currently lives in New Milford. She has been employed by Linda Dunham and Brian Hairston, a mother son duo who owns six McDonald’s restaurants in New Jersey, for nearly seven years. Alba first joined the organization working at the counter before moving to the kitchen and then the drive thru, her current station where she is very popular with the customers.

“Our customers all know and love Fatima for her smile and enthusiasm,” said Dunham, a long-time McDonald’s franchisee. “We are extremely proud of her and could not be happier for her to be recognized as Crew Person of the Year as she truly embodies the spirit of the award.”

When asked about her future plans, Alba hopes to take advantage of McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity, a set of programs developed to help restaurant employees in pursuing their educational goals. She wants to better her English language skills through ‘English Under the Arches,’ the language learning course under Archways for non-native English speakers, and eventually become a general manager of her own restaurant.

