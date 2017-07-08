Valley Named Recipient of Healthgrades 2017 Patient Safety Excellence Award by

Wednesday, April 05 2017 @ 09:07 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey, April 4, 2017 – For a third consecutive year, The Valley Hospital has received the Healthgrades 2017 Patient Safety Excellence Award™, a designation that recognizes superior performance in hospitals that have prevented the occurrence of serious, potentially avoidable complications for patients during hospital stays.

Valley is among 460 recipients of the Patient Safety Excellence Award for 2017 out of approximately 4,600 hospitals with inpatient Medicare claims from 2013 to 2015, and is also among the top 5 percent of all short-term acute care hospitals in the nation reporting patient safety data for its excellent performance. Valley is the only hospital in Bergen County to have received this distinction.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top hospitals in the country for patient safety for a third consecutive year,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital. “Our staff makes it a top priority to be innovative and diligent in implementing successful quality and patient safety initiatives.”

On average, 134,568 patient safety events could have been avoided if all hospitals, as a group from 2013 to 2015, performed similarly to hospitals performing better than expected on each of 13 patient safety indicators evaluated by Healthgrades.

In addition, during this study period, Healthgrades found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:

40 percent less likely to experience an accidental puncture or laceration during a procedure, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.

44.6 percent less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.

54.4 percent less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired at the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.

50.2 percent less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals.

“Hospitals who have been recognized as Healthgrades 2017 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients have minimized patient safety events and also surpassed expectations in preventing safety incidents,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “We applaud these hospitals for their performance and for their organizational commitment to delivering high-quality care.”

During the study period (2013-2015), Healthgrades 2017 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient hospitals demonstrated excellent performance in safety provided for patients in the Medicare population, as measured by objective outcomes (risk-adjusted patient safety indicator rates) for 13 patient safety indicators defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).

For more information about Healthgrades or to download a full copy of the report, or to receive information about hospital and physician quality, visit: www.Healthgrades.com/quality today.

Statistics are based on Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology which includes application of AHRQ QI software to MedPAR data for years 2013 through 2015 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.