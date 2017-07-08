Hackensack Riverkeeper Announces 2017 Eco-Program Schedule by

Public is invited to explore, enjoy and celebrate clean water advocate's 20th Anniversary year

Beginning this month, Hackensack Riverkeeper stands poised to provide upwards of 10,000 people with enjoyable & educational experiences of the Hackensack River, its watershed and wildlife this year. Riverkeeper’s Eco-Cruises, Kayak Centers, River Cleanups, special events and more combine environmental education with public service and fun. What’s different this time around is that the group is celebrating its Twentieth Anniversary.

“It’s hard to believe that we’ve been on the job since way back in 1997,” says Riverkeeper Captain Bill Sheehan. “I can only imagine that the reason why time has flown by so quickly is because our best times are spent on and about the water doing what we love the most.”

The 2017 season begins Earth Day Weekend (April 22-23) with the re-opening of Riverkeeper’s Kayak Centers at Laurel Hill Park in Secaucus and Overpeck Park in Teaneck, NJ, both of which will be open through late October. Open boat and Charter Eco-Cruises aboard Riverkeeper’s 30-foot pontoon research vessels Geraldine Theresa and Robert H. Boyle II are available from May 1 through late October. Community River Cleanups take place from early April through early November.

• Open Eco-Cruises are scheduled on forty-three dates from May 6 through October 15. Three distinct Eco-Cruise itineraries are offered: Meadowlands Discovery, which explores the wetlands and creeks of the river’s estuary; Boating through Bergen, which runs upriver to the center of Hackensack and the museum ship USS Ling; and Excursion Around the Bay, a maritime history tour to Staten Island and back passing the port facilities of Newark and Elizabeth. Suggested minimum donations are $25 for adults / $10 for children 4-12. Call Program Director Captain Hugh Carola to book seats.

• Charter Eco-Cruises can be arranged for groups of up to 24 adults for any available date/time; and can feature any itinerary or a hybrid of two. Youth Charters and special Combination Education programs are available for school groups. Those interested should call Carola at 201-968-0808 x102 for more info or to book a trip. Suggested minimum donations are $350 for Combo programs, $325 for Adult Charters and $275 for Youth Charters.

• Kayak Center at Laurel Hill Park, Secaucus, NJ – Located directly on the river in the heart of the Meadowlands, the Center is open weekends and holidays from Earth Day through Sunday, October 29 weather permitting. It offers the use of canoes and kayaks for a donation of $25 per paddler (2-paddler minimum) for up to four hours for independent exploration. Additionally, ten scheduled Full Moon (and near-full) paddles will be lead by Center staff each month May through September Program donation: $30 per paddler / $15 per paddler for those with their own boat(s). Spots on Moonlight Paddles and Private tours can be arranged by calling Capt. Hugh Carola at 201-968-0808 x102.

• Overpeck Park Kayak Center at Overpeck County Park, Teaneck, NJ – Located on the calm, quiet waters of Lake Overpeck, the Center is open daily Earth Day, April 22 through Sunday, October 29 weather permitting. Check Hackensack Riverkeeper’s website or call for weekday hours as they change throughout the season. Kayaks and canoes are available for $15 per paddler (2-paddler minimum) for up to two hours / $10 per paddler for each additional hour. To arrange group events, call 201-968-0808 x102.

• River Cleanups – These active conservation events give people of all ages an opportunity to give back to the environment – and their communities. Community River Cleanups are scheduled at twelve different waterside locations within the Hackensack River Watershed from April 8 through November 5. For additional information, or to inquire about Riverkeeper’s Corporate River Stewardship program, call Outreach Coordinator Caitlin Doran at 201-968-0808 x105.

• Special Events - Hackensack Riverkeeper hosts multiple outdoor events each year designed to provide unique environmental and recreational experiences for individuals & families alike. Call or click for more information about the group’s Reservoir Paddle Series, SPLASH events, RiverFest and more.

• And That’s Not All – Hackensack Riverkeeper staff are available to lead Bird-Walks within the river’s watershed region for small groups of adults or youth. For more information, call Capt. Carola at 201-968-0808 x102. Costs: $150-$200 depending on location and duration. Lastly, multimedia Indoor Presentations for groups of any size or age range can be arranged anytime for affordable honoraria. Call 201-968-0808 for more information.

“We invite literally everyone to join us and help celebrate the continuing recovery of the Hackensack River, its diverse habitats and i wildlife,” says Sheehan. “Captain Hugh, Caitlin, our Kayak Center staffers and myself are looking forward to helping people of all ages enjoy, explore and take better care of their river. Come on down!”

Complete information including schedules for all Hackensack Riverkeeper Eco-Programs is available online at: www.hackensackriverkeeper.org or by calling 201-968-0808.

Founded in 1997 by Captain Bill Sheehan, Hackensack Riverkeeper is the leading environmental organization working on Hackensack River issues. The group employs a fourfold clean water strategy of environmental action, advocacy, education and litigation to protect, preserve and restore the Hackensack River and its watershed for the benefit of the people and wildlife that depend on it.

Hackensack RIVERKEEPER 2017 Eco-Program Schedule

OPEN ECO-CRUISES

Sat, 5/6 3PM - M

Sun, 5/7 Noon - M

Sat, 5/13 3PM - M

Sun, 5/14 Noon - M

Sat, 5/14 5PM - M

Sat, 5/27 5PM - E

Sun, 5/28 5PM - E

Sat, 6/10 6PM - M

Sun, 6/11 6PM - M

Sat, 6/17 5PM - B

Sun, 6/18 6PM - M

Mon, 6/26 6PM - M

Wed, 6/28 6PM - M

Fri, 6/30 6PM - M

Mon, 7/3 6PM - M

Thu, 7/6 6PM - M

Tue, 7/11 6 PM - M

Thu, 7/13 6 PM - M

Wed, 7/19 6 PM - M

Mon, 7/24 6 PM - E

Sat, 7/29 10 AM - E

Sun, 7/30 10 AM - M

Tue, 8/1 6 PM - B

Sat, 8/5 10 AM - M

Sun, 8/6 10 AM - M

Thu, 8/10 6 PM - M

Sat, 8/19 5 PM - E

Sun, 8/20 5 PM - B

Sat, 8/26 5 PM - M

Sat, 8/27 5 PM - M

Sat, 9/2 5 PM - E

Sat, 9/9 5 PM - M

Sun, 9/10 5 PM - M

Sat, 9/16 3 PM - B

Sun, 9/17 3 PM - E

Sat, 9/23 3 PM - M

Sun, 9/24 3 PM - B

Sat, 9/30 Noon - M

Sun, 10/1 Noon - M

Sat, 10/8 Noon - E

Sat, 10/14 Noon - M

Sun, 10/15 Noon- M

E: Newark Bay Trip B: Hackensack upriver Trip M: Meadowlands Trip

LAUREL HILL PARK MOONLIGHT PADDLES

Fri, 5-12 7PM

Sat, 513 7PM

Thu, 6/8 7:30PM

Sun, 6/11 7:30PM

Sat, 7/8 7:30PM

Sun, 7/9 7:30PM

Sat, 8/5 7PM

Sun, 8/6 7PM

Fri, 9/8 6:30 PM

Sat, 9/9 6:30 PM

Donations: $30 per paddler; $15 per paddler w/ own boat

Location: Laurel Hill County Park, End of New County Rd., Secaucus, NJ 07094

ALL Moonlight Paddles are ADULTS ONLY events.

COMMUNITY RIVER CLEANUPS

Sat, 4-8 9AM – Noon Cooper’s Pond Park, Bergenfield, NJ

Sat, 4-29 10AM – 2PM Woodcliff Lk., Hillsdale, NJ

Sat, 4-29 9AM – Noon “Slam Dunk The Junk”, Hackensack, NJ

Sat, 5-13 10AM – 2PM KBG Park, River Edge, NJ

Sat, 6-24 1PM – 4PM Laurel Hill Pk., Secaucus, NJ

Sun, 7-23 Noon – 3PM MacKay Park, Englewood, NJ

Sun, 8-27 11AM – 2PM Rutkowski Park, Bayonne, NJ

Sat, 9-16 10AM – 2PM Oradell Reservoir, Closter, NJ

Sat, 9-30 10AM – 2PP Lake DeForest, New City, NY

Sat, 10-7 9AM – 2PM Mid-River Sweep: Oradell, N. Milford, River Edge

Sat, 10-29 9AM – Noon “Make a Difference Day” - Hackensack City Parks

Sun, 11-6 Noon – 3PM Van Saun Brook, Paramus, NJ

To arrange Corporate-sponsored Cleanup events, contact Outreach Coordinator Caitlin Doran at 201-968-0808 x105 or [email protected].

SPECIAL PADDLING EVENTS

Sat, 5-20 EarthFest Overpeck , Teaneck, NJ (Free paddling)

Sat, 6-3 Oradell Reservoir Challenge, Haworth, NJ*

Sat, 6-10 Lake DeForest Paddle Day, New City, NY*

Sat, 8-12 Lake Tappan Paddle Day, Old Tappan, NJ*

Sat, 9-23 RiverFest, Secaucus. NJ (Free paddling)

*Reservations required - $50 per paddler / $25 per paddler w/ own boat(s)

Eco-Programs Contact:

Captain Hugh Carola. Program Director

Hackensack Riverkeeper

231 Main Street

Hackensack, NJ 07601

201-968-0808

201-968-0336 (FAX)

[email protected]

www.hackensackriverkeeper.org