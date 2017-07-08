The Valley Hospital Named Among the Best Cancer Hospitals in America for Fourth Consecutive Year by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, March 26, 2017 — For the fourth consecutive year, The Valley Hospital has been named a Women’s Choice Award® recipient as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Cancer Care, acknowledging Valley’s dedication to providing exceptional patient care and cancer treatment care for women and their families.

Valley is one of only 412 hospitals nationwide that have earned the 2017 Women’s Choice Award® by meeting the highest cancer care accreditation standards of the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, demonstrating excellence in clinical performance with regard to patient safety measures, and having a high recommendation rate.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the nation’s best hospitals for cancer care for the fourth consecutive year,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “We have collaborated with Mount Sinai to offer new and enhanced inpatient and outpatient services. This award affirms our oncology staff’s ability to continually deliver excellent and compassionate care to our cancer patients within the scope of a wider, integrated network.”

Hospitals and facilities that qualify for this evidence-based designation offer a full range of diagnostic and treatment services or provide integrated cancer care and comprehensive services, and also participate in cancer-related clinical research. Low infection rates compared to the national average are another important measure, since oncology patients are more susceptible than other patients to hospital-acquired infections.

Delia Passi, Founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award, emphasized that Valley and all other hospital and facility recipients of this 2017 recognition deliver on the care that matters most to women. “In addition to our award winners’ high-level performance on a national level, they provide the care that women value most, including easily accessible services onsite to avoid multiple trips for their treatment, which is so important to women faced with a cancer diagnosis,” stated Passi.