JERSEYCAN APPLAUDS N.J. SCHOOL PERFORMANCE REPORT UPDATES

Wednesday, April 05 2017 @ 09:49 AM EDT

TRENTON, NJ—Janellen Duffy, Executive Director of JerseyCAN, issued the following statement today in support of the updated 2015-16 School Performance Reports recently released by the NJ Department of Education:

“The 2015-16 School Performance Reports have taken a positive step forward in providing important school information to New Jersey residents and taxpayers. In addition to data on demographics, academic achievement, and college and career readiness, the reports also include important new data points such as faculty attendance, levels of chronic absenteeism across all schools and participation and performance on the PSAT and ACT in addition to existing SAT data.

“Increased access to accurate and user-friendly facts about our schools is a critical part of upholding strong standards of accountability. Parents and families need and deserve factual information as a means to evaluate school quality, and we are pleased that the Department has continued to revisit and improve the School Performance Reports.

“As we look ahead, it’s important that policymakers and education leaders in the state continue to consult school-level data included in these reports to help inform the decision-making process.”

About JerseyCAN

JerseyCAN: The New Jersey Campaign for Achievement Now is a nonprofit organization that advocates for a high-quality education for all New Jersey kids, regardless of their address. For more information, visit www.jerseycan.org.