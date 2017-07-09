Ridgewood Water Issues Boil Water Advisory for 3 Bergen County Towns

(Hackensack)- Ridgewood Water, a public water utility serving Glen Rock, Midland Park, Ridgewood, and Wyckoff, has notified the public of a “Drinking Water Warning,” following the detection of E. coli in a groundwater source sample taken in the low pressure zone that includes Glen Rock and sections of Ridgewood and Wyckoff on April 4th.Ridgewood Water has advised that water from this source is disinfected before it reaches consumers and no distribution samples have tested positive for E. coli or any other bacteria. Ridgewood Water further advised that the water source in question has been shut down and 4-log inactivation of viruses is being installed as treatment.
Ridgewood Water and local health officials have issued a boil water advisory until further notice. Under this advisory, residents should bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute, allow the water to cool before using, and store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover. Residents should use boiled water that has cooled (or bottled water) for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, washing dishes, preparing food and baby formula, making ice, or giving water to pets.
Fecal coliforms and E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk to infants, young children, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. Individuals concerned about their health should contact their health care provider.
The advisory is in effect until Ridgewood Water and the local health officials are confident there is no longer a public health concern. Please disseminate this information broadly to those in the impacted communities.
For more information, go Ridgewood Water at http://water.ridgewoodnj.net/ or call 201-670-5520. Residents of Glen Rock or Wyckoff may also contact the Bergen County Department of Health Services at 201-634-2600. Residents of Ridgewood may also contact the Ridgewood Health Department at 201-670-5500 x245 or x241.
What's Related