Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco Announces 2017 Historic Preservation Awards by

Friday, April 07 2017 @ 10:16 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, N.J. – In celebration of 2017 National Preservation Month in May, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that the 2017 Bergen County Historic Preservation Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 4th at 7 p.m. at the historic St. Paul’s Episcopal Church which is located at 113 Engle Street in Englewood, N.J.

The 2017 Historic Preservation Awards are hosted by the Bergen County Department of Parks, the Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs, and the Historic Preservation Advisory Board. Awards will be presented by the Bergen County Executive, members of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the Board.

Since 1982, almost 300 awards have been presented to members of the local community in honor of outstanding historic preservation achievements by individuals, students, organizations, and businesses. These awards were created to encourage preservation, restoration, and adaptive use of Bergen County’s valuable and irreplaceable historic buildings, houses, schools, houses of worship, cemeteries, and other historic sites.

The public is invited to attend the program and reception that will follow the ceremony. For more information and to RSVP for the reception, please contact the Bergen County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs at 201-336-7267.

Thirteen preservation awards will be given in the following categories:

Youth Preservation Project

· “Mahwah Military Memories” by Lauren Paolillo, Mahwah

Lauren Paolillo’s Girl Scout Gold Star project was collecting oral histories of local Mahwah veterans resulting in her book: “Mahwah Military Memories.”

· Hopper Slave Cemetery Restoration: Daniel Hynes, Student Trustee, Upper Saddle River Historical Society

For Daniel Hynes Eagle Scout restoration and preservation of this African American cemetery, damaged by Hurricane Sandy, which involved other scouts, the Upper Saddle River Historical Society and members of the local community.

Restoration Project

Closter Borough Hall

For the borough’s restoration of Closter’s 1928 WPA-era Borough Hall which reflects its dedication and respect for the town’s history and local preservation.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Englewood

In recognition of St. Paul’s outstanding restoration of the church building and its placement on the New Jersey and National Registers of Historic Places.

Continuing Preservation and Use

Closter Plaza “Dancing Diamonds” Sign and Edens Inc.

For the preservation of a local iconic, mid-century modern sign, and the commitment shown by Closter Plaza’s new owners to the local community’s wishes and dedication to the preservation of all its historic sites, large and small.

Adaptive Use

· 1909 William H. Dean Mansion Restoration, Park Ridge

For building owner Atrium Health & Senior Living’s dedication and commitment to the adaptive use and restoration of this architecturally significant Park Ridge historic mansion.

Preservation or Restoration of a Structure or Historic Site

The Players Guild of Leonia’s 1859 Civil War Drill Hall and Armory

For the Players Guild of Leonia’s preservation of this significant and unique historic building that dates from Bergen County’s Civil War history.

The Exterior Restoration of the Brinkerhoff House/Wood-Ridge Memorial Library

For the restoration by the architectural firm of Connolly & Hickey Historical Architects and the Borough of Wood-Ridge of the Wood-Ridge Memorial Library, which was originally a stone farm house built circa 1784 by George Brinkerhoff.

Preservation Education

Bergenfield Museum Society: Bergenfield Museum Education & Renovation Initiative

In recognition of the Society’s educational work and public outreach during the restoration and preservation of their museum, Bergenfield’s historic Tunis R. Cooper Property.

“THE HOUSE” by Dr. Charles Kaufman (book), Hillsdale

“THE HOUSE,” the history of Hillsdale’s historic 1850 Storms House, is an elegantly written book by owner, the late Dr. Charles Kaufman, former dean of the Mannes College of Music and author of “Music of New Jersey 1655-1860,” that tells the story of its history, restoration and preservation.

Mahwah Historic Preservation Commission Historic Sites Brochure

For the outstanding brochure of Mahwah’s historic sites and the commitment of the Mahwah HPC to the education of the local community about historic preservation.

Park Ridge Historical Trail: Eagle Scout Daniel Tallman’s Walking Tour

For Eagle Scout Daniel Tallman’s creation, commitment and execution of this outstanding walking tour project of local historic sites which involved members of the local historical society and community.

Rutherford Civil Rights Commission

For the Commission’s dedication to promoting community diversity in its selection of historic sites and buildings associated with the development of Rutherford’s African-American and Puerto Rican-American history and culture, which connects history with architecture, and its work with the Rutherford Historic Preservation Committee.

The host site for the 2017 Bergen County Historic Preservation Awards is Englewood’s historic St. Paul’s Episcopal Church whose congregation was organized in 1865. This late Gothic Revival church edifice was built in 1899 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The church is known for its extraordinary stained glass windows designed by three major studios: Louis Comfort Tiffany, John La Farge, and the J&R Lamb Studios.