Women For Health are Treated to the Latest Spring Fashions at The Shops at Riverside by

Monday, April 10 2017 @ 11:15 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Ridgewood, NJ, April 7, 2017 — The Valley Hospital Foundation’s Women for Health and their friends were recently treated to a very elegant fashion show. Melissa Koronakis, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Simon Property Group, orchestrated the exclusive catwalk at the luxury mall, The Shops at Riverside. Women for Health is a unique, philanthropic group of women dedicated to making a difference in medicine at Valley.

The latest spring trends and designs were selected by Melissa Polo Landau, fashion stylist and founder of Vêtir Femme. Models showcased professional, casual, and formal designs from several stores at The Shops at Riverside.

Also included in the afternoon was a silent auction with items donated by The Shops at Riverside, Morton’s the Steakhouse, Bloomingdales, Villeroy & Boch, Hallak Couture Cleaners, and Salvatore Ferragamo. Proceeds from the silent auction were donated to The Valley Hospital Foundation.

Simon Property Group recently announced that The Shops at Riverside, North Jersey's first luxury mall which opened in 1977, will be getting a major face-lift. Expected completion is in 2018 and architectural elements expected include a floating staircase, a central court with a crystal chandelier and a fountain that will create a light-reflecting design feature, and new floor tile throughout the center.

Formed in 2011, The Valley Hospital Foundation’s Women For Health has grown from 30 charter members to its current membership of 170 women, primarily from Bergen, Passaic and Rockland Counties. These women have pooled their social and philanthropic resources to assist The Valley Hospital and Valley Home Care in providing the best possible healthcare. Each year the members gather to hear presentations on three funding opportunities at Valley and then vote to determine which program will receive their collective gift.



If you are interested in becoming a member of this unique group of women philanthropists, please contact Sandy Carapezza at 201-291-6300 or [email protected]

Caption: Winnette Peltz, Mall Manager, The Shops at Riverside; Bettina Daly, Director, Gift Planning and Major Gifts, The Valley Hospital Foundation; David Bohan, Vice President & Chief Development Officer, The Valley Hospital Foundation; Nancy Bush, Trustee, The Valley Hospital Foundation; Melissa Koronakis Director of Marketing & Business Development at The Shops at Riverside; Danielle Gagliotti, Trustee, The Valley Hospital Foundation; Sandy Carapezza, Director, Development, The Valley Hospital Foundation.