Bergen Performing Arts Center Investors Bank Treats Kids To A Magical Math Show by

Tuesday, April 11 2017 @ 09:55 AM EDT

(Englewood, New Jersey-April 11, 2017) More than 400 Englewood students enjoyed a fun morning of math and magic at bergenPAC, thanks to the Englewood branch of Investors Bank.

Located at 108 Engle St., Investors Bank provided a grant to sponsor the March 7 MatheMagic! show, which is part of bergenPAC’s School Time Series. The sponsorship covered the tickets for the Englewood students, who were joined by 500 kids from other towns. Investors Bank also gave out Frisbees to everyone.

MatheMagic! starred Bradley Fields, an internationally renowned magician. He drew his audience in with magic illusions before revealing the secrets behind startling math tricks. Without realizing it, the students were practicing the critical thinking and problem-solving skills they use in the classroom.

“Investors Bank was proud to sponsor such a wonderful show that benefited so many youths in our local school districts,” said Stacey Goldberg, the Assistant Vice President Branch Manager for Investors Bank’s Englewood branch. “It was terrific to see smiles on all these children after the show.”

The School Time Series runs from the fall through spring with productions held during the school day aimed at different age groups. The shows focus on a variety of curriculum subjects, like language arts, history, science and math.

Photo Caption: Arlene Grunfeld, operations manager at the Performing Arts School at bergenPAC, receives a check from Stacey Goldberg, assistant vice president branch manager for Investors Bank in Englewood, for sponsoring the School Time Series’ MatheMagic! show.

(Photo courtesy of the Performing Arts School at bergenPAC)

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

(201) 227-1030

www.bergenpac.org

www.ticketmaster.com

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

For updates, “Like” bergenPAC on Facebook (facebook.com/#!/bergenpacfan), follow @bergenPAC on Twitter, follow us on LinkedIn and visit our website at www.bergenpac.org.