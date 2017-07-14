Paramus Sunrise Rotary Moves Its Location to BrightView Senior Living, Inducts Executive Director by

Tuesday, April 11 2017 @ 04:04 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

After spending years at Doctors Express through the courtesy of owner and Rotarian Joe Castelano, Paramus Sunrise Rotary decided to move due to the strenuous effort to descend and ascend stairs. On April 11, 2017, the club moved over to BrightView Senior Living on 396 Forest Ave, the old Greenland Nursey land. Executive Director Stephen Nichols was highly enthusiastic about the change and immediately joined the Paramus Sunrise Rotary as a member. He was installed by District 7490 District Governor Stephen Jarahian, an honor.

The District Governor arrived on time and was warmly greeted, later introduced by former Councilman and fellow Rotarian Dennis Arslanian. DG Jarahian had responded to a last minute request to perform the induction. As long as his calendar was open, he was available without question, a true Rotarian!

A rapid poll of the members and they all acknowledged that this was a very nice place to have a Rotary meeting. Mayor Richard LaBarbiera would have been there also, but unfortunately his mother passed away the day before. The club tendered their regrets!

We all thank you Steve Nichols for your gratuitousness and warm reception. Paramus Sunrise Rotary looks forward to a long friendship and perhaps some new members from the BrightView residents?