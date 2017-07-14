“Run the Palisades” – Support People Affected By Diabetes by

Tuesday, April 11 2017 @ 09:25 PM EDT

FORT LEE & CLIFFSIDE PARK, NEW JERSEY: Runners and walkers, of all ages, are encouraged to participate in the Diabetes Foundation, Inc.’s (DFI) 9th annual “Run the Palisades” 5K & 10K Run/Walk/Kids Fun Run on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Beginning at the Fort Lee Community Center (1355 Inwood Terrace), this USATF certified course travels through Fort Lee and Cliffside Park.

Run the Palisades originated in collaboration with the late Gerald Calabrese, Mayor of Cliffside Park for 50 years, who was committed to helping residents dealing with diabetes in New Jersey. Mayor Calabrese enlisted the assistance of Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich, who willingly agreed to support the cause. Resuming the role from his father, Mayor Thomas Calabrese, who also lives with diabetes, participates in the 5K/10K & supports the work of Diabetes Foundation, Inc.

Awards will be given in all age categories and all participants will receive goody bags and refreshments. Additional activities include health screenings: blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, diabetes risk assessment, and vision; massages; healthy cooking demonstrations; diabetes health education; and fitness assessments.

Groups and individuals interested in participating in Run the Palisades can register by visiting www.runthepalisades.org or calling 201-444-0337. For additional information about services and programs Diabetes Foundation, Inc. offers throughout the year, visit the organization’s website: www.diabetesfoundationinc.org.

Since 1990, the Diabetes Foundation, Inc. (DFI) has been dedicated to serving low-income, uninsured, and underinsured New Jersey children and adults with diabetes. DFI improves patient care and quality of life by focusing on four main areas of support: medication and medical supplies assistance, patient support services, diabetes public education, and Camp Nejeda scholarships.