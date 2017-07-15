Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, July 15 2017 @ 05:09 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, July 15 2017 @ 05:09 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Genuine English Fish  & Chips At St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

On Saturday, April 12, 2017, St. Matthews Episcopal Church will offer a genuine English Fish & Chips from 5 to 7PM. Located at 167 Spring Valley Road in Paramus. This promises to be an interesting dinner, rather unique.

To thank him for his service, one can order tickets from Skip Cherven, [email protected] for $15.00 apiece with children under 10 for $10.00 apiece. Skip is a veteran, a member of VFW Post 6699  and deserves all consideration. Cutoff date for ordering is Thursday,  April 20, 2017. There will be no ‘walk-ins’ so contact Skip early enough to make sure that tickets are available.

  Genuine English Fish  & Chips At St. Matthew's Episcopal Church
