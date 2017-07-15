Genuine English Fish & Chips At St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church by

Wednesday, April 12 2017

Posted in News & Views

On Saturday, April 12, 2017, St. Matthews Episcopal Church will offer a genuine English Fish & Chips from 5 to 7PM. Located at 167 Spring Valley Road in Paramus. This promises to be an interesting dinner, rather unique.

To thank him for his service, one can order tickets from Skip Cherven, [email protected] for $15.00 apiece with children under 10 for $10.00 apiece. Skip is a veteran, a member of VFW Post 6699 and deserves all consideration. Cutoff date for ordering is Thursday, April 20, 2017. There will be no ‘walk-ins’ so contact Skip early enough to make sure that tickets are available.