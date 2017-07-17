The OFFICE Beer Bar & Grill In Ridgewood To Close Its Doors Apirl 17 For Extensive Renovation And Brand Overhaul by

Friday, April 14 2017

Posted in News & Views

Beloved Bar and Restaurant to Reopen This Fall as The Office Tavern Grill;

Guests Invited to Celebrate Its Final Weekend With Drink Specials April 14 – 16

With locations open in Morristown and Summit, The Office Tavern Grill is known for serving modern twists on traditional American comfort classics. The Office Tavern Grill’s new Ridgewood restaurant will offer guests a completely revamped food and drink menu, and a vibrant bar with 40 rotating beer taps, an extensive craft beer and specialty cocktails selection, combined with a fresh new look and feel. A modern vision of what it used to be, The Office Tavern Grill in Ridgewood will be a food and beverage oasis with a rustic wood and steel vibe complimented by old-style copper beer kettles and temperature-controlled recessed wine coolers – providing its guests city-chic ambiance nestled quietly in the suburbs.

“We are excited to get this extensive renovation underway,” said Steve Baliva, Vice President of Operations, 40NORTH Restaurant Group, owners and operators of The Office Tavern Grill. “The OFFICE Beer Bar & Grill has been an institution in Ridgewood for decades. While we are disappointed to close our doors for a while, we are confident that the extensive renovations, food and beverage menu updates and brand overhaul will be well-received by our guests, as it was at our Morristown and Summit locations. We hope our loyalists will join us from April 14 – 16 for our Renovation Party to toast our storied past and what is yet to come.”

The Office Tavern Grill’s culinary team prepares the best gastropub-style food this side of the Hudson. Using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients whenever possible, The Office Tavern Grill provides guests with a variety of selections from its chef-driven menu, including signature items like Sweet Potato Nachos, Stout Braised Short Ribs, Chicken and Waffles and more – plus traditional Office favorites like burgers, wings, flatbreads and more, paired with the best micro brews, regional favorites and international staples hand-selected by its own Cicerone. Additionally, The Office Tavern Grill will offer new limited-edition Road Trip menus, which will feature signature dishes from around the country, paying homage to a select state in the U.S. each month.

To celebrate this highly-anticipated revamp, guests are invited to toast that last weekend of The OFFICE Beer Bar & Grill with all-day drink specials from April 14 – 16, including $6 craft beer drafts, $5 Blackhaus shots and a $4 Mystery Beer Bottle Bin filled with endless possibilities!

For more information, please visit www.TheOfficeTavernGrill.com.

ABOUT THE OFFICE TAVERN GRILL

The Office Tavern Grill, serving modern twists of American classic comfort foods, paired with 40 rotating beer taps, an extensive craft beer and specialty cocktails selection, the reinvented relaunch of the iconic New Jersey restaurant brand known simply as “The Office.” Its newest incarnation, The Office Tavern Grill, is a crossroad where upscale and casual meet in a chic relaxed dining environment. Ideally located directly across from the train station in downtown Summit, and on “The Green” in Morristown, the exciting new Office Tavern Grill offers guests a completely revamped food and drink menu with a fresh new look and feel. The Office Tavern Grill is owned and operated by Morristown-based, 40NORTH Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.TheOfficeTavernGrill.com.

About 40NORTH Restaurants:

40NORTH Restaurants is the full-service division of Villa Restaurant Group, a family owned, multi brand global QSR and full service restaurant company with nearly 400 domestic locations (including Puerto Rico) and in an additional 8 countries.

40NORTH gets its name from the common linear parallel of Naples, Italy and Morristown New Jersey – both lie on 40° North Latitude. The founder of Villa, Michele Scotto, hails from Naples, Italy while the family today calls Morristown, NJ home. 40NORTH was established in 2006 with the opening of its first location, George & Martha’s American Grille. The group is now comprised of six brands encompassing eleven locations throughout New Jersey along with Steelworks Buffet & Grill located at the Sands Casino in Bethlehem, PA. For more information on 40NORTH Restaurants, please visit www.40northrestaurants.com.