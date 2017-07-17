Gottheimer and Pascrell Announce $128,000 Federal Investment in Teaneck First Responders by

Friday, April 14 2017 @ 11:34 AM EDT

Grant Improves Both Local Return on Investment and First Responder Safety

Today, Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-05) and Congressman Bill Pascrell (NJ-09) announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded a new federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) to the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps in the amount of $128,728.

“I am grateful the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps was awarded this Assistance to Firefighter Grant to ensure they have the tools needed to keep our communities safe,” said Congressman Bill Pascrell. “This grant funding will enable the brave men and women of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps to better protect its residents. I'm proud to see the program I began is continuing to deliver to the cities and towns that need it most."

“This grant will help the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps better serve our community and keep our families healthy and safe,” said Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin. “I thank Congressmen Gottheimer and Pascrell for their advocacy on behalf of Teaneck and our first responders.”

This is round 1 of the competitive FY 2016 announcements for the Department of Homeland Security's AFG Program, which is administered by the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration. These grants allow fire departments to purchase or upgrade equipment, vehicles, workplace training, and other firefighting and fire prevention activities.