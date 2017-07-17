New Jersey's Premier Auto Dealership, Benzel-Busch Motor Car, Launches Its First-Ever Luxury Publication – Highways by

Friday, April 14 2017 @ 11:36 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Magazine: https://issuu.com/hudsonmod/docs/highway_spring_web_2017

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., April 13, 2017 - MOD Media in partnership with Benzel-Busch Motor Car, New Jersey's premier dealer of Mercedes-Benz, Audi and smart, will launch its first-ever, premium luxury lifestyle publication for unique perspectives and discerning tastes. Highways is an extension of the coveted Benzel-Busch ideals, which has been defining how the metropolitan area drives for nearly half a century. Highways will allow readers to embark upon a sophisticated journey that extends beyond the drive in pursuit of the finer things in life.

The groundbreaking print and digital publication will target top-tier consumers in northern New Jersey. Highways auto experts provide exclusive insider access to the artistry and technology behind some of the world's most prestigious luxury autos, while our luxury experts divulge the very best in international travel destinations, rare culinary establishments, cutting-edge fashion trends, luxury goods, philanthropic initiatives and local Bergen County events and experiences.

"This is an exciting time to launch Highways, our new lifestyle magazine," said Joseph Agresta, Jr., President of Benzel-Busch Motor Car, "Our goal is to reach a broad range of automotive enthusiasts with a passion for luxury living, and to introduce our brand to a new segment of readers."

Published twice a year, the title launches with a circulation of 25,000 in northern New Jersey and will have a major focus on its digital operations for news and multimedia content. Highways targets northern New Jersey's affluent men and women as well as Benzel-Busch's highly regarded clientele between the ages of 35 and 55 who share a deep appreciation for luxury. Our target audience has minimum producing assets (IPA) of $2 million+ and a minimum annual income (one individual) of $500,000+, resulting in a sophisticated readership with proven buying power and a desire to explore their own highways.

Shannon Steitz, President and Group Publisher of MOD Media, commenting on the launch of another luxury lifestyle publication said, "Benzel-Busch has been a valued client of the magazine since the inception of MOD Media. I am thrilled to extend this partnership into this exciting new endeavor – the launch of a customized publication Highways. It has been an honor to work with such a highly-regarded company and brand. The premiere launch event of New Jersey's newest luxury lifestyle publication will especially be a memorable one not only because it will provide a platform for Benzel-Busch's most prestigious brands and its aficionados to come together, but also because we will be supporting an extraordinary cause in the process. A percentage of proceeds from silent auction will benefit the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation USA."

The premiere issue of Highways will be unveiled to the public on April 18, 2017.

About Benzel-Busch Motor Car

Family owned for nearly half of a century, Benzel-Busch Motor Car is America's premier automotive dealership; proudly representing Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and smart brands with dealerships conveniently located in Northern New Jersey, and serving New York City and the entire Tri-State area. Mercedes-Benz USA has awarded Benzel-Busch the Sales and Service Laureates Award for outstanding customer experience and DealerRater named Benzel-Busch NJ 2017 Dealer of the Year and winner of their 2017 Consumer Satisfaction Award. Audi Meadowlands has been recognized as a multiple Magna Society Award recipient by Audi USA and is a DealerRater® 2017, 2016, and 2015 Consumer Satisfaction Award Winner. Both dealerships were named Customer Champions Honoree by 1to1 Magazine as well as Jersey's Most Generous Companies of 2015 and 2016 by NJ Monthly. Benzel-Busch's reputation is built on a foundation of integrity, transparency and trust. With its 170,000 square ft. state-of-the-art sales and service facility and luxurious amenities, Benzel-Busch has inventory available to meet your individual needs. Benzel-Busch's unique approach to automotive retailing focuses on superior attention to detail with unparalleled response to owner requests, utilizing cutting edge technology; assuring the ultimate personalized experience. Start your journey today and Define the Way You Drive at www.benzelbusch.com or by calling 201-567-1400.