Friday, April 14 2017 @ 11:54 AM EDT

(Englewood, NJ – April 11, 2017) The Elisabeth Morrow School is proud to announce that Elisabeth Morrow students won a total of 30 regional awards and two National Silver Medals at the 2017 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Taking home the National Silver Medals for their memoirs are Nick Eckert of Englewood and Annabelle Xing of Cliffside Park. This year’s competition was extremely challenging with a record breaking 330,000 art and writing pieces that were submitted by seventh through twelfth grade students across the country, Canada, and U.S. schools abroad. The national results were announced with only the top 1% of student entries being recognized at the national level. Aaron Cooper, Head of School said, Aaron Cooper, Head of School said, “In the last few years, our school has had over 100 regional winners in this competition, as well as winners at the highest national levels. The dedication of our students to these and many other creative pursuits speaks volumes about a passion for learning and exploration that extends far beyond the school day."

National Silver Medals

Niki Eckert (National Silver Medal for Memoir)

Annabelle Xing (National Silver Medal for Memoir)



About The Elisabeth Morrow School:

The Elisabeth Morrow School is an independent country day school serving children, age three through eighth grade, from more than 70 communities throughout New Jersey and New York. EMS provides an innovative 21st-century curriculum focusing on critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and character development. The school’s comprehensive secondary school placement process ensures graduates matriculate into premier day and boarding schools. Located on 14 wooded acres in Englewood, NJ, the EMS campus includes multiple technology and science labs, playgrounds, libraries, athletic facilities, nature trails and working gardens. Visit our website: www.elisabethmorrow.org.