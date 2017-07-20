Take Your Child to Work – Free on NY Waterway Ferry by

Monday, April 17 2017

Posted in News & Views

Kids under 12 years old ride free on all NY Waterway ferries on Take Your Child To Work Day, Thursday, April 27, adding the excitement of a ferry ride to the work-day experience.

Kids, and parents, can enjoy the breath-taking view of the Manhattan skyline as parents point out landmarks such as the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center – the Freedom Tower.

Ferry routes include:

Edgewater to Midtown West 39th Street;

to Midtown West 39th Street; Port Imperial in Weehawken to Midtown West 39th Street and to Lower Manhattan;

in Weehawken to Midtown West 39th Street and to Lower Manhattan; Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken to Midtown West 39th Street;

in Weehawken to Midtown West 39th Street; Hoboken 14th Street to Midtown West 39th Street and to Lower Manhattan;

to Midtown West 39th Street and to Lower Manhattan; Hoboken NJ TRANSIT (Rail/Ferry) Terminal to Lower Manhattan;

to Lower Manhattan; Paulus Hook in Jersey City to Lower Manhattan and to Midtown West 39th Street;

in Jersey City to Lower Manhattan and to Midtown West 39th Street; Liberty Harbor in Jersey City to Lower Manhattan;

in Jersey City to Lower Manhattan; Port Liberte in Jersey City to Lower Manhattan;

in Jersey City to Lower Manhattan; Belford / Middletown in Monmouth County to Lower Manhattan, Paulus Hook and

Midtown West 39th Street.

At the Midtown West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Manhattan, free connecting multi-route NY Waterway buses are waiting for arriving ferries, providing seamless transportation to numerous destinations throughout Manhattan.

For the ride back to the Midtown West 39th Street Ferry Terminal, kids can help parents download the free Bus Locator App, showing bus locations in real time.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit www.nywaterway.com, www.facebook.com/nywaterway or www.twitter.com/ridetheferry.