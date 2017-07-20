Summer, Fall Classes Available at Bergen by

Bergen has ranked No. 1 in New Jersey for associate degree graduates three years in a row.

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College will offer four summer sessions this year, providing students an opportunity to accelerate their path toward graduation at the state’s No. 1 institution for associate degree graduates – or their home college or university. Day and evening classes at the main campus in Paramus, Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst and online include general education requirements such as English Composition, General Biology and Statistics ideal for transfer. Summer classes can be completed in as few as three weeks.

Students currently enrolled at other colleges and universities interested in taking summer classes can email [email protected] <mailto:[email protected]> or bergen.edu/visitingstudents for more information.

Registration has also opened for the fall semester, which will begin Friday, Sept. 1. Bergen offers more than 140 degree and certificate programs in areas such as aviation, criminal justice, dental hygiene, fashion design and hospitality at three locations and online.

Bergen’s resources include the nation’s top community college tutoring center, renowned faculty and the region’s only Health Professions Integrated Teaching Center, which opened last year. Recently, alumni have transferred to institutions such as Yale, the New Jersey Institute of Technology and the University of California, Berkeley. Alumni holding associate degrees from Bergen rank No. 11 in the country for mid-career salaries, according to PayScale.

To register, visit my.bergen.edu, or the College’s locations in Paramus (400 Paramus Road), Lyndhurst (1280 Wall Street West) and Hackensack (355 Main Street). For more information, please call (201) 447-7200.

Summer schedule:

*Summer 1 - May 22-June 30

*Summer U - May 22-Aug. 11

*Summer 2 - July 5-Aug. 11

*Summer 2 - Aug. 7-25

Fall schedule:

*Fall 1 - Sept. 1-Dec. 21

*Fall 2 - Sept. 22-Dec. 21

*Flex 1 - Sept. 1-Oct. 25

*Flex 2 - Oct. 26-Dec. 21

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls 15,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.