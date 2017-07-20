JAN BEATTY AND MAJOR JACKSON TO READ IN PATERSON by

Monday, April 17 2017 @ 02:25 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The Distinguished Poets Series of the Poetry Center at Passaic County Community College is presenting a reading by Jan Beatty and Major Jackson on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The reading will take place at 1 p.m. at the historic Hamilton Club Building, 32 Church Street, in downtown Paterson. Parking is available at the PCCC parking lot on College Blvd., between Memorial Drive and Church Street. The program is free and an open reading follows. Visit www.poetrycenterpccc.com for more details.

Jan Beatty’s books include The Switching Yard (2013), Red Sugar (2008, Finalist, Paterson Prize), Boneshaker (2002, Finalist, Milton Kessler Award), and Mad River (1994 Agnes Lynch Starrett Prize), all published by the University of Pittsburgh Press. For the past twenty years, Beatty has hosted and produced Prosody, a public radio show featuring national writers on NPR affiliate WESA-FM. Awards include publication in Best American Poetry 2013, the Pablo Neruda Prize for Poetry, two PCA fellowships, and the Creative Achievement Award from the Heinz Foundation. She is a professor of English at Carlow University, where she directs the creative writing program, runs the Madwomen in the Attic Writing Workshops, and teaches in the MFA program.

Major Jackson is the author of four collections of poetry: Roll Deep (2015); Holding Company (2010); Hoops (2006); and Leaving Saturn (2002), which was awarded the Cave Canem Poetry Prize and was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award in Poetry. His poems and essays have appeared in AGNI, American Poetry Review, Callaloo, The New Yorker, Ploughshares, Poetry, Tin House and in Best American Poetry. He is a recipient of a Pushcart Prize, a Whiting Writers’ Award, and has been honored by the Pew Fellowship in the Arts and the Witter Bynner Foundation in conjunction with the Library of Congress. Jackson lives in South Burlington, Vermont, where he is the Richard Dennis Green and Gold Professor at the University of Vermont. He serves as the Poetry Editor of the Harvard Review.