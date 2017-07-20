The Community Chest Announces the Annual Spring Gathering to Feature Performance by Young People's Chorus @ Thurnauer by

Monday, April 17 2017 @ 02:31 PM EDT

--Lori Stokes of Eye Witness News ABC TV will officiate.-- (Englewood, New Jersey; April 16, 2017)--The Community Chest announces The Young People's Chorus @ Thurnauer will return to perform a program of inspirational songs at the 2017 Annual Spring Gathering on Wednesday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Knickerbocker Country Club, located at 188 Knickerbocker Road in Tenafly, New Jersey. The gathering will also present a benefit auction and raffle. The net proceeds will be used to meet the pressing issues of people in need in eastern Bergen County.

Emmy award winning Lori Stokes, anchor of Eye Witness News ABC TV, will officiate. Stokes, a Bergen County resident, has reported on almost every major news story over the past two decades. She is involved with numerous charity organizations and has served on The Chest's board of managers.

"This event is a very important part of The Chest's work in our community, especially with the implementation of our strategic plan and the expansion of our work to other areas of eastern Bergen County. Each year, we use this opportunity to bring together people in our community. We urge neighbors and friends to join us in celebrating our grantees' great work and the volunteers, who give their time generously to The Community Chest," said Richard Kennedy, President, The Community Chest's Board of Managers.

Young People's Chorus

Forty children from The JCC Thurnauer School of Music's Young People's Chorus, a grantee of The Chest, will provide the entertainment. "We are delighted to have the Chorus return and perform at the Annual Spring Gathering. Performing in the chorus helps the children develop teamwork, an appreciation for music, and a variety of academic skills associated with learning, e.g. math and literacy," said Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director, The Community Chest.

Live Auction and Raffle

A range of products will be available to bid upon in the live auction with noted auctioneer Nick Dawes from Antiques Road Show. Among the items available to bid upon are a Saturday night tennis party, tickets to Hamilton and dinner at Lattanzi Restaurant in New York City, a children's cooking birthday party at LeGourmet Factory, a golf foursome at Knickerbocker Country Club, and a 2012 vintage Pappy Van Winkle's Bourbon. The raffle will offer an assortment of large, elaborate gift baskets with various items.

Help People in Eastern Bergen County

With the motto "Neighbors Helping Neighbors", The Chest's mission is to lead initiatives and support nonprofits that make communities stronger and benefit the people of eastern Bergen County, New Jersey. The evening's theme, “Coming Together as a Community”, is designed to fulfill the founders' mission more than 80 years ago. Their vision was to fill a chest with individuals and businesses' generous contributions and to empty its contents by awarding grant funds to support worthy projects led by local nonprofits. In 2016, The Chest awarded a record $200,000 in grants and this year, the organization seeks to exceed that amount.

Tickets

The cost per ticket is $175 per patron, $250 for a benefactor, and $1,500 for a table of 10. Cocktails and a buffet dinner will be served. Registration may be completed online, www.thecommunitychestofenglewood.org, or by sending a check made out to The Community Chest, located at 122 South Van Brunt Street, Englewood, New Jersey 07631.

Sponsors

To date, the 2017 contributors for the gathering by sponsorship levels are: Gold-The Kamson Corporation; Silver-Antin, Ehrlich & Epstein (Jill and Scott Epstein), Bank of NJ, Connect One Bank, DecoTech, Armando and Dawn Diaz, and PBM (Scott and Tammy Mager); Bronze-BMW of Tenafly, Boyd Richards, P.L., CBRE, Cole Schotz, Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Joe and Judy Klyde, Otterstedt Insurance Agency, Ridgeco, Stop & Shop, Jayanne Tedesco, Valley National Bank, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Loren, Jennifer, Sam and Juliette Wimpfheimer.

Friend sponsors are Broadway Kitchens & Baths, Floor and Décor, Kent Builders Management, LLC, Lakeland Bank, Regent Atlantic, RSK Associates, Wolfgang's Inc., WRBC Charitable Foundation on behalf of Clermont Specialty Managers, and Zestt. In-kind contributors are Annette and Peter Corbin and LeGourmet Factory.

Sponsorships are still available for individuals and businesses, offering various marketing opportunities and the recognition of this philanthropic involvement by The Community Chest's large number of supporters. For more information about becoming a sponsor, visit the organization's web site, www.thecommunitychestofenglewood.org, or call the office at 201-568-7474.

About The Community Chest

For over 80 years, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network. For further information about The Chest, visit www.communitychestofenglewood.org or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization's activities on Facebook and Twitter.



Photo: Guests attending The Community Chest's Annual Spring Gathering will enjoy a concert performed by the Young People's Chorus @ Thurnauer.

Photo Credit: Chris Marksbury