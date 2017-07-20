DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE! by

Monday, April 17 2017 @ 03:50 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Tickets available at: or www.NJPAC.org or Box Office 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)

(Newark, New Jersey - April 17, 2017) New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents an evening with Daniel Tiger. The legacy of the beloved “Mister Rogers” lives on with the hit television series, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, from The Fred Rogers Company and airing daily on PBS Kids. Now, Daniel and all of his friends are hopping aboard Trolley to delight live audiences with Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! Donning his iconic red sweater, Daniel takes the audience on an interactive musical adventure as he and his friends explore the vibrant world of their much-loved Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others, and celebrating new experiences. This live theatrical production filled with singing, dancing, laughter and “grr-ific” surprises will warm the hearts of multiple generations. Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Prudential Hall. Tickets on sale Friday, April 21, 2017 at 10 AM now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)

